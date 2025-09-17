The Prodigy pay tribute to Keith Flint on what would have been his 56th Birthday: "We miss you so much Flinty"

The Prodigy's Keith Flint at Future Music Festival Melbourne 2015. Picture: Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rave outfit have shared throwback footage of their late frontman larking about in a camping shop in Scandinavia.

The Prodigy have remembered Keith Flint on what would have been his 56th Birthday.

The frontman and founding member of the rave outfit tragically died on 4th March 2019 at the age of 49 and his surviving band members Liam Howlett and Maxim band have been paying tribute to him ever since.

Now, taking to Instagram on Wednesday (17th July), the Firestarter ravers have paid tribute to Flint, by sharing a throwback video of him having fun in a camping shop and comparing hiking boots.

Their post was captioned: "Happy Birthday to our Brother,,

"You always had the power to make us laugh..

"We miss you so much Flinty x

"Here he is somewhere in Scandinavia trying his hardest to break @pauldugdale".

Earlier this year, the band paid tribute to Flint six years on from his passing.

Their touching post read: touching post, with the caption: "6 YEARS ON ,

"WE MISS U SO MUCH BROTHER,

"UR FIRE WILL NEVER FADE".

The Prodigy - who have continued on as a duo since the loss of their legendary frontman - have also paid tribute to him on every set during their Firestarter anthem.

The duo have played a flurry of live dates since 2022 and this year saw them headline the likes of Snowbombing 2025, Y Not Festival, Kendal Calling and Boardmasters.

Maxim and Howlett also delivered an epic notable performance on Glastonbury's Other Stage, closing out the festival on its second stage, while Olivia Rodrigo played the Pyramid Stage.

The Breathe legends show no sign of slowing down, plotting UK & Ireland arena dates for 2026, which include two shows at London's OVO Wembley Arena.

Visit theprodigy.com now for their full dates and to buy remaining tickets.

