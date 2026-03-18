Firestarter at 30: Everything you need to know about The Prodigy's classic hit

The Prodigy - Firestarter (Official Video)

Everything you ever wanted to know about the classic track and its amazing video starring the late, great Keith Flint.

The Prodigy released their single Firestarter on 18th March 1996 - and the iconic track quickly shot to number one.

Their band's late frontman Keith Flint and his impact has spanned genres and decades, with people from all over the music world being inspired by his music and stage presence.

And nothing encapsulates Flint's memory more than the visuals for Firestarter - the first single from the band's third studio album, The Fat of The Land.

But do you think you know everything about the video for the band's classic single and their first ever UK number one?

Get our facts about the classic track here...