The Prodigy complete duo of electrifying London shows at OVO Arena Wembley

The Prodigy perform At OVO Wembley Arena. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The rave icons delivered a masterclass amid FA Cup Semi-Final madness at Wembley Arena over the weekend. Here's what went down.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prodigy played an epic two nights at the OVO Arena Wembley last week, which came to euphoric climax on Saturday (25th April).

After a DJ set from Carl Cox, original members Liam Howlett and Maxim too to the stage to serve up their floor-filling rave anthems to the packed-out venue.

Flanked by an incredible band, the Braintree-formed duo delivered a 22-track set of no-skip bangers from across their seven studio albums, including their seminal 1997 record The Fat of the Land and their most recent outing No Tourists (2018).

The Prodigy - Firestarter at OVO Arena Wembley - April 2026

Read more:

With the the first of two FA Cup Semi Final fixtures taking place at Wembley Stadium the same day, it's fair to say there was already a rowdy atmosphere surrounding the North West London venue. But when Howlett and Maxim took to the stage, kicking off proceedings with the 2009 hit Omen, the energy absolutely exploded in the room and never seemed to subside.

The pair rattled through anthems from across their career, with highlights including a particularly raucous performance of Firestarter - accompanied by their now customary tribute to the late Keith Flint, the now undeniably controversial Smack My B*** Up, and their Breathe banger.

The Prodigy - Breathe at OVO Arena Wembley - April 2026

Part rave and part full-on rock gig, Maxim had the crowd in the palm of his hand, encouraging mosh pits, throwing water and at one point even getting in amongst the revellers themselves.

The audience - which included the likes of Oasis bassist Andy Bell - deserves a pat on its collective back for their part in the show, too. Everyone who could stand up for the entirety of the set- did. And if people weren't being propped on shoulders and held high in the air, then banners, inflatables and hands were held aloft instead.

On more than one occasion Maxim was keen to shout out the "next generation" of young "warriors," who'd filled up half of the crowd. For those who weren't lucky enough to be alive during the 90s... The Prodigy is probably about as close as you're going to get. And, while there may have still been a few smartphones capturing the spectacle, the spirit of the era was very much alive—with Gen Zs jumping arm in arm amongst the more sore-kneed fans.

22 songs and two encores later, night two at the London venue saw The Prodigy bring raise the roof in the capital and seal their status as one of the most influential live acts of our time.

The Prodigy - Out Of Space at OVO Arena Wembley - April 2026

The Prodigy's setlist at OVO Wembley Arena n 25th April:

1. Omen

2. Voodoo People

3. Poison

4. Climbatize / Warrior's Dance / Everybody in the Place

5. Light Up the Sky

6. Claustrophobic Sting / Firestarter

7. Thunder

8. No Good (Start the Dance)

9. The Day Is My Enemy

10. Invaders Must Die

11. Roadblox

12. Get Your Fight On

13. Weather Experience

14. Their Law

15. Smack My Bitch Up

Encore:

16. Breathe

17. Take Me to the Hospital

18. Ruff in the Jungle Bizness

19. Diesel Power

20. We Live Forever

21. Out of Space

Encore 2:

22. Comanche

The Prodigy's 2026 UK arena tour dates continue tonight (27th April) at the SSE Arena Belfast, heading to Dublin and Nottingham before reaching their climax at the Utilita Arena Newcastle.

The band then go onto play USA and Europe before returning for outdoor shows this summer in The Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin, the Milton Keynes Bowl, Edinburgh's Royal Highland Showgrounds and Manchester's Wythenshawe Park.

Visit theprodigy.com for more live dates and to buy tickets.

Read more: