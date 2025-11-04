The Prodigy announce Warriors Dance UK & Ireland outdoor dates for 2026

The Prodigy press 2025. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The rave legends will embark on fresh tour dates next year, which include a huge outdoor show at Milton Keynes Bowl.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prodigy have announced Warriors Dance UK & Ireland outdoor dates for 2026.

The Firestarter icons previously announced an arena tour for April and May and they've confirmed four open air dates for next year.

Kicking off at Dublin's Irish Museum of Modern Art on 20th August, the dates will also include a stop at Milton Keynes Bowl and Manchester's Wythenshawe Park.

Joining on them on all four shows will be iconic DJs Carl Cox and David Rodigan, while drum’n’bass legend Andy C will playing a set at their Milton Keynes and Manchester shows. Meanwhile, Japanese producer ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and British trap metal star SCARLXRD will join the do in Milton Keynes, Manchester and Edinburgh.

See the full details below..

Speaking of the announcement Liam Howlett and Maxim said: "We are bringing back our Warriors Dance event for the people next summer. A lot has happened since we last did these, but now more than ever we are takin it to the next level along with the support from the kings of their game. 4 nights of pure ruckus…LET’S GO!!”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 7th November here from 9am, with the pre-sale taking place at the same time on Wednesday 5th November.

Fans can sign up here to get early access to the pre-sale and visit theprodigy.com for more details and their full list of dates so far.

The Prodigy's Warriors Dance 2026 outdoor dates:

Thu 20th August - Dublin, IMMA

Sat 22nd August - Milton Keynes, The National Bowl

Sat 29th August - Edinburgh, Summer Sessions, Royal Highland Showgrounds

Sun 30th August - Manchester, Wythenshawe Park

Read more:

The Prodigy have continued on as a duo since the loss of their legendary frontman Keith Flint in 2019, and have paid tribute to him on every set during their Firestarter anthem.

Since 2022, the pair have played a flurry of live dates, and this year saw them headline the likes of Snowbombing 2025, Y Not Festival, Kendal Calling and Boardmasters.

Maxim and Howlett also delivered an epic performance on Glastonbury 2025, closing out the Somerset Festival's Other Stage, while Olivia Rodrigo played the top spot on the Pyramid Stage.

Read more: