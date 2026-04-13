Primal Scream announce 2026 XTRMNTR UK Tour and The Bunker Trilogy of anniversary reissues

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie. Picture: Adam Peter Johnson

By Jenny Mensah

Bobby Gillespie and co will play six headline shows across the UK, including two homecoming shows at Glasgow Barrowland.

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Primal Scream have announced the details of The XTRMNTR UK Tour.

Bobby Gillespie and co will celebrate their 2000 album with a string of six shows in September, which kick off with two nights at Glasgow's Barrowlands, before they visit Newcastle, Nottingham, Manchester and Bristol.

The Rocks Off legends will then bring their dates to a close with a final date in capital at HERE at Outernet in London.

Tickets go on sale via primalscream.net from this Friday 17th April.

Primal Scream's 2026 XTRMNTR Tour dates. Picture: Press

The tour comes after huge demand for Primal Scream to perform XTRMNTR live in its entirety, following the band's special 25th anniversary performance of the album at London's Roundhouse in 2025.

Primal Scream have also announced the first details of The Bunker Trilogy- a special collection of expanded reissues of their albums Vanishing Point (1997), XTRMNTR (2000) and Evil Heat (2002).

More information on the trilogy will be shared soon.

Primal Scream's 2026 XTRMNTR Tour dates:

3rd September: Glasgow Barrowland

4th September: Glasgow Barrowland

8th September: Newcastle NX

9th September: Nottingham Rock City

11th September: Manchester New Century

13th September: Bristol Electric

15th September: London Here at Outernet

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The news comes after Simone Butler announced her departure from the band back in January this year.

The bassist - who first joined as a full-time member in 2012 after Gary 'Mani' Mounfield left the band to rejoin The Stone Roses the previous year - shared the news with a statement on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I want to thank everyone who I’ve had the pleasure to play in front of for the last 13 years with Primal Scream. It truly has been an amazing ride with genuinely beautiful people."

Se went on: "So so many incredible times, laughs and experiences. That’s the dream right there. Bobby, Andrew and the band are incredible musicians and people."

See her full post below:

The Where the Light Gets In bassist added: "Going forward I will no longer be playing with the band and shall miss that, but I truly wish them all the very best for the future. I’m incredibly grateful to have been part of this band for so long, to have travelled the entire world, to meet the most amazing people and amazing fans and to play music I love and learn so much from the guys as musicians and performers. It’s been an incredible learning curve."

"Primal Scream’s music meant a lot to me even before I was playing those iconic bass lines and when I got that call to audition it felt like divine timing so I’d like to thanks Bobby and Andrew for taking a chance on me all those years ago. I love you all and although not on stage, I’ll always be part of the scream family X".

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