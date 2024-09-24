Placebo share official trailer for This Search For Meaning documentary film

Placebo - This Search For Meaning - Official Trailer

By Jenny Mensah

The feature-length documentary will be available to watch in cinemas worldwide next month.

Placebo have shared the official trailer for their forthcoming documentary This Search For Meaning.

The feature-length film, which is directed by Oscar Sansom, will chart the band's evolution from their formation in the '90s and will uniquely explore the band's ongoing impact and legacy with performance visuals, set against interviews with band members Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal as well as contributions from the likes of Garbage's Shirley Manson, IDLES frontman Joe Talbot, Robbie Williams and Self Esteem.

This Search For Meaning is also set for release in cinemas across the globe, with it's worldwide premiere taking place in London on 3rd October.

Watch the trailer here and find out more about the film below:

Placebo's This Search For Meaning documentary is release in October. Picture: Mads Perch

Tickets for the London date were made available exclusively through the band's mailing list, which fans were invited to sign up for by Monday 23rd September by 1pm.

Placebo - This Search For Meaning



Worldwide Cinema Premiere - Thursday 3 October, London, UK



The band also sent fans to their official website for more info on viewings around the world, which gives them a chance to request a screening in their town.

A press release about the upcoming project begins: "Placebo are proud and excited to announce the release of their second feature-length documentary called This Search For Meaning. This intimate and enlightening film explores the ideas that inhabit the lyrics and subject matter of Placebo’s songs, whilst charting their evolution as a group and as human beings. It is a fearless, truthful and forthright exploration of the creative process and the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, along with its inevitable consequences.

"Since emerging from obscurity in the 1990s with provocative songs such as 'Nancy Boy' and 'Bruise Pristine', Placebo forged a decidedly unfashionable path through the brazenly macho ‘Britpop’ scene to explore subjects such as the body politic and the continued erosion of our human rights and our individuality, the ever growing epidemic of apathy in society and the hubris and corruption of those in power. Placebo seemed to be asking the questions no one else dared to, then dared the individual to find their own answers."

Of the film itself, it explains: "Rather than present a conventional origin story, Scottish award-winning filmmaker Oscar Sansom, known for his trailblazing work in music films, charts the band’s ongoing impact and legacy through a visual meditation on contemporary themes such as surveillance, culture and scrutiny, sexuality and gender identity, addiction and trauma as well as the climate crisis. These significant and weighty themes are explored in both an informal and personally authored manner through brand new interviews with Brian and Stefan. Both reflective and revealing, these interviews also underline Placebo’s ongoing socio-cultural curiosity and musical journey – a quest that continues in their chart-topping albums and sold-out live arena performances worldwide today."

"The film’s overall narrative is structured around incredible and completely new performances of Placebo’s latest songs – taken from Never Let Me Go – captured at Britain’s legendary Twickenham Film Studios, where The Beatles can be seen composing a new album in Peter Jackson’s “Get Back”, as well as intercut with archive footage of the band, and exclusive, never-before-seen, material that spans across their entire career, including their creative and personal collaboration with David Bowie and his enduring influence."

Placebo - Happy Birthday In The Sky (Official Visualiser)

