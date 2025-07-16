Placebo to release full This Search For Meaning documentary and bonus material

Placebo's This Search For Meaning documentary film image. Picture: Mads Perch

By Jenny Mensah

The feature-length documentary was originally released last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Placebo have announced the full release of their This Search For Meaning documentary.

The project will include the documentary of the same name on both Blu-ray and DVD, along with two audio CDs of This Is What You Wanted – Live In Mexico City.

The release, which is due out 20th September 2025 via SO Recordings, will come as a new four-disc deluxe collection featuring never-before-released bonus material.

Also included in the deluxe six-panel digipak is the bonus track edition of their latest studio album Never Let Me Go, , which includes their cover of the Tears For Fears hit Shout, along with a pull-out poster booklet, along with a pull-out poster booklet.

Placebo's This Search For Meaning boxset. Picture: Press

Read more:

The Oscar Sansom-directed film - which was given a theatrical release last year - charted the band's evolution from their formation in the '90s and explored the band's ongoing impact and legacy with performance visuals, set against interviews with band members Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal as well as contributions from the likes of Garbage's Shirley Manson, IDLES frontman Joe Talbot, Robbie Williams and Self Esteem.

Watch the trailer for the film below:

Placebo - This Search For Meaning - Official Trailer

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Pure Morning rockers launched a fan questionnaire and teased there were "exciting things to come".

Referencing their their 2003 single The Bitter End and sharing a clip of its official video, the band wrote: "Happy second of May. It’s been a moment, taking a break from online life and recharging the batteries. More exciting things to come this year but wondering what you would like to see. We have set up a questionnaire that you can find via the link in bio. Thank you for taking the time to give us your feedback as it’s important to us.

"See you very soon.

"Brian and Stefan".

The band has since shared the results of some of their questions so far, with the majority choosing the band's 1998 effort Without You I'm Nothing as their favourite album.

READ MORE: