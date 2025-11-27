Placebo tease "something quite significant" to celebrate 30 years of debut album

Placebo have teased exciting new activity with their fans. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Brian Molko revealed that the band have plans to celebrate three decades of their self-titled debut next year.

Placebo have teased "significant" plans to celebrate the anniversary of their debut album.

The alt rockers - consisting of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal - will mark 30 years of their seminal self-titled debut with activity next year.

Speaking to Belgium's VRT Radio 1, the frontman teased: “Well, we have a 30th anniversary coming up very soon, next year.

“Yeah. It’s the 30th anniversary of our first record. And yes, we will definitely be doing something quite significant to celebrate the 30 years.”

He added: “That’s a bit of a scoop for you".

The album, which was released on 17th June 1996, included the much-loved single Nancy Boy and reached number 5 in the UK Albums Chart.

See their interview below:

Brian Molko's interview @VRT Radio1 Sessies 20.11.2025

The news comes after earlier this year Placebo marked their return after taking "break from online life" and launched a questionnaire.

Back in spring, the rockers took to social media to address their fans and to tease that "more exciting things were to come".

Referencing their their 2003 single The Bitter End and sharing a clip of its official video, the band wrote: "Happy second of May. It’s been a moment, taking a break from online life and recharging the batteries. More exciting things to come this year but wondering what you would like to see. We have set up a questionnaire that you can find via the link in bio. Thank you for taking the time to give us your feedback as it’s important to us.

"See you very soon.

"Brian and Stefan".

The questionnaire asked fans their opinion on a variety of topics and poses the questions: "What Placebo studio album is your favourite? What would you like more of? and What is the top song you would like to see live?"

The outfit currently have no tour dates in the calendar, but it's fair to assume that something could be coming very soon.

Last year saw the Placebo release their documentary This Search For Meaning and this summer saw the band release the film on both Blu-ray and DVD, along with two audio CDs of This Is What You Wanted – Live In Mexico City.

The feature-length film, which is directed by Oscar Sansom, charted the band's evolution and explored the band's ongoing impact and legacy.

The unique documentary, which was released in select cinemas across the globe, saw performance visuals set against interviews with Molko and Olsdal as well as contributions from the likes of Garbage singer Shirley Manson, IDLES frontman Joe Talbot, Robbie Williams and Self Esteem.

See its trailer below:

Placebo - This Search For Meaning - Official Trailer

