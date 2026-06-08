Placebo wish fans "Happy Pride Month" as they share Nancy Boy RE:CREATED version

8 June 2026, 16:14 | Updated: 8 June 2026, 16:16

Placebo's Stefan Olsdal and Brian Molko
Placebo's Stefan Olsdal and Brian Molko in the 1990s. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The duo have released a new take on their classic single as part of their plans to celebrate 30 years of their self-titled debut with a reimagining of the album.

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Placebo have released the RE:CREATED version of their Nancy Boy single.

The song was officially released on 20th January 1997 as the fourth single from their self-titled debut album, which came out in June the previous year.

Sharing the influential track with their fans last week, Brian Molko and Stefan Osdal wrote: "It's been 30 years since we released this song.

"Happy Pride Month to everyone who has ever related to Nancy Boy."

Watch the RE:CUT video for Nancy Boy below:

Placebo - Nancy Boy RE:CUT VERSION (Official Video)

READ MORE: How Placebo's Nancy Boy kicked against the "laddism" of Britpop

The re-worked fan favourite comes after the duo confirmed their plans to celebrate 30 years of the album with RE:CREATED - a new reimagining of the 1996 self-titled debut - as well as a UK and European tour.

See the artwork for Placebo RE:CREATED, which is set for release via Elevator Lady Ltd through AWAL on 19th June 2026, and pre-order it here.

Placebo's RE: CREATED artwork
Placebo's RE: CREATED artwork. Picture: Press

"We think of this record as a director’s cut," the band said of the upcoming release. "We haven’t recreated it from scratch. We went back to the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record. This project was about finally finishing the record, dragging it into the 21st century sonically, while preserving the integrity and the spirit of the original. It’s not about improving it, there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s about completing it.

"It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now; a way of honoring that innocence, while letting the songs exist with the scale, confidence, and energy of the band we’ve become."

Read more:

The dates, which kick off in Porto, Portugal this September, will see the alt rockers visit Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham and Cardiff, plus include date at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

The shows will see them perform songs from the seminal debut as well as its follow-up Without You I'm Nothing.

Visit placeboworld.co.uk for more info and to buy tickets.

Placebo's 30th anniversary tour for 2026:

  • 28th September: Porto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena
  • 29th September: Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno
  • 1st October: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena (The Ring)
  • 3rd October: Barcelona, Spain – St. Jordi Club
  • 5th October: Toulouse, France – Zenith
  • 7th October: Nantes, France – Zenith
  • 9th October: Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
  • 12th October: Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
  • 15th October: Vilnius, Lithuania – Twinsbet Arena
  • 16th October: Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arēna
  • 18th October: Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena
  • 20st October: Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
  • 22th October: Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
  • 24th October: Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hall
  • 26th October: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
  • 27th October: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
  • 29th October: Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
  • 1st November: Antwerp, Belgium – Afas Dome
  • 2nd November: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
  • 4th November: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
  • 6th November: Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
  • 9th November: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
  • 10th November: Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
  • 13th November: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
  • 15th November: Prague, Czech Republic – Fortuna Sports Hall
  • 16th November: Germany – Uber Arena
  • 18th November: Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
  • 21st November: Stuttgart, Germany – Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
  • 23rd November: Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
  • 25th November: Paris, France – Accor Arena
  • 28th November: Nottingham, UK – NIC Arena
  • 30th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 2nd December: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
  • 4th December: Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena
  • 5th December: London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
  • 7th December: Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

Placebo RE:CREATED is set for release on 19th June 2026 and available to pre-order here.

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