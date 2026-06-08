Placebo wish fans "Happy Pride Month" as they share Nancy Boy RE:CREATED version

Placebo's Stefan Olsdal and Brian Molko in the 1990s. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The duo have released a new take on their classic single as part of their plans to celebrate 30 years of their self-titled debut with a reimagining of the album.

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Placebo have released the RE:CREATED version of their Nancy Boy single.

The song was officially released on 20th January 1997 as the fourth single from their self-titled debut album, which came out in June the previous year.

Sharing the influential track with their fans last week, Brian Molko and Stefan Osdal wrote: "It's been 30 years since we released this song.

"Happy Pride Month to everyone who has ever related to Nancy Boy."

Watch the RE:CUT video for Nancy Boy below:

Placebo - Nancy Boy RE:CUT VERSION (Official Video)

READ MORE: How Placebo's Nancy Boy kicked against the "laddism" of Britpop

The re-worked fan favourite comes after the duo confirmed their plans to celebrate 30 years of the album with RE:CREATED - a new reimagining of the 1996 self-titled debut - as well as a UK and European tour.

See the artwork for Placebo RE:CREATED, which is set for release via Elevator Lady Ltd through AWAL on 19th June 2026, and pre-order it here.

Placebo's RE: CREATED artwork. Picture: Press

"We think of this record as a director’s cut," the band said of the upcoming release. "We haven’t recreated it from scratch. We went back to the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record. This project was about finally finishing the record, dragging it into the 21st century sonically, while preserving the integrity and the spirit of the original. It’s not about improving it, there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s about completing it.

"It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now; a way of honoring that innocence, while letting the songs exist with the scale, confidence, and energy of the band we’ve become."

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The dates, which kick off in Porto, Portugal this September, will see the alt rockers visit Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham and Cardiff, plus include date at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

The shows will see them perform songs from the seminal debut as well as its follow-up Without You I'm Nothing.

Visit placeboworld.co.uk for more info and to buy tickets.

Placebo's 30th anniversary tour for 2026:

28th September: Porto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena

29th September: Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno

1st October: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena (The Ring)

3rd October: Barcelona, Spain – St. Jordi Club

5th October: Toulouse, France – Zenith

7th October: Nantes, France – Zenith

9th October: Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

12th October: Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

15th October: Vilnius, Lithuania – Twinsbet Arena

16th October: Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arēna

18th October: Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena

20st October: Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

22th October: Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

24th October: Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hall

26th October: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

27th October: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

29th October: Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

1st November: Antwerp, Belgium – Afas Dome

2nd November: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

4th November: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

6th November: Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

9th November: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

10th November: Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

13th November: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

15th November: Prague, Czech Republic – Fortuna Sports Hall

16th November: Germany – Uber Arena

18th November: Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

21st November: Stuttgart, Germany – Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

23rd November: Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

25th November: Paris, France – Accor Arena

28th November: Nottingham, UK – NIC Arena

30th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro

2nd December: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

4th December: Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena

5th December: London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

7th December: Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

Placebo RE:CREATED is set for release on 19th June 2026 and available to pre-order here.

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