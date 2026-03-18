Placebo announce RE:CREATED, a reimagined version of their debut album & 30th anniversary UK & EU tour

18 March 2026, 15:18

Placebo's Stefan Olsdal and Brian Molko
Placebo's Stefan Olsdal and Brian Molko. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The duo will celebrate three decades of their debut by releasing an reimagining of the album and embarking on European dates. Find out where they're headed here.

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Placebo have announced their plans to celebrate 30 years of their debut album.

The legendary alt-rock duo - comprised of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal - have announced RE:CREATED - a new reimagining of their 1996 debut album - as well as a UK and European tour.

The dates, which kick off in Porto, Portugal this September, will see the Nancy Boy rockers visit Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham and Cardiff, plus include date at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

The special dates will see the band play songs from the self-titled debut as well as its follow-up Without You I'm Nothing.

See the artwork for Placebo RE:CREATED which is set for release via Elevator Lady Ltd through AWAL on 19th June 2026:

Placebo's RE: CREATED artwork
Placebo's RE: CREATED artwork. Picture: Press

"We think of this record as a director’s cut," the band said of the upcoming release. "We haven’t recreated it from scratch. We went back to the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record. This project was about finally finishing the record, dragging it into the 21st century sonically, while preserving the integrity and the spirit of the original. It’s not about improving it, there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s about completing it.

"It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now; a way of honoring that innocence, while letting the songs exist with the scale, confidence, and energy of the band we’ve become."

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Tickets for the band's anniversary tour dates go on presale on 24th March from 9am GMT before going on general sale on 27th March from 9am GMT.

Fans can pre-order the album before 1.59pm GMT on 22nd March to get access to the tour artist presale with "no purchase necessary.

Visit placeboworld.co.uk for more info and to buy tickets.

They dates will follow Placebo's previously planned stints at London's Royal Albert Hall, where they will play the venue with Garbage in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust and

See Placebo's tour dates for 2026:

  • 28th March: London Royal Albert Hall – Teenage Cancer Trust
  • 11th April: Switzerland – Zermatt Unplugged

Placebo's 30th anniversary tour 2026:

  • 28th September: Porto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena
  • 29th September: Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno
  • 1st October: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena (The Ring)
  • 3rd October: Barcelona, Spain – St. Jordi Club
  • 5th October: Toulouse, France – Zenith
  • 7th October: Nantes, France – Zenith
  • 9th October: Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
  • 12th October: Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
  • 15th October: Vilnius, Lithuania – Twinsbet Arena
  • 16th October: Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arēna
  • 18th October: Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena
  • 20st October: Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
  • 22th October: Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
  • 24th October: Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hall
  • 26th October: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
  • 27th October: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
  • 29th October: Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
  • 1st November: Antwerp, Belgium – Afas Dome
  • 2nd November: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
  • 4th November: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
  • 6th November: Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
  • 9th November: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
  • 10th November: Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
  • 13th November: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
  • 15th November: Prague, Czech Republic – Fortuna Sports Hall
  • 16th November: Germany – Uber Arena
  • 18th November: Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
  • 21st November: Stuttgart, Germany – Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
  • 23rd November: Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
  • 25th November: Paris, France – Accor Arena
  • 28th November: Nottingham, UK – NIC Arena
  • 30th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 2nd December: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
  • 4th December: Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena
  • 5th December: London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
  • 7th December: Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

Placebo RE:CREATED is set for release on 19th June 2026. Pre-order it here.

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