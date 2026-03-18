Placebo announce RE:CREATED, a reimagined version of their debut album & 30th anniversary UK & EU tour

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18 March 2026, 15:18
The duo will celebrate three decades of their debut by releasing an reimagining of the album and embarking on European dates. Find out where they're headed here.
Placebo have announced their plans to celebrate 30 years of their debut album.
The legendary alt-rock duo - comprised of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal - have announced RE:CREATED - a new reimagining of their 1996 debut album - as well as a UK and European tour.
The dates, which kick off in Porto, Portugal this September, will see the Nancy Boy rockers visit Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham and Cardiff, plus include date at London's OVO Arena Wembley.
The special dates will see the band play songs from the self-titled debut as well as its follow-up Without You I'm Nothing.
See the artwork for Placebo RE:CREATED which is set for release via Elevator Lady Ltd through AWAL on 19th June 2026:
"We think of this record as a director’s cut," the band said of the upcoming release. "We haven’t recreated it from scratch. We went back to the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record. This project was about finally finishing the record, dragging it into the 21st century sonically, while preserving the integrity and the spirit of the original. It’s not about improving it, there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s about completing it.
"It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now; a way of honoring that innocence, while letting the songs exist with the scale, confidence, and energy of the band we’ve become."
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Tickets for the band's anniversary tour dates go on presale on 24th March from 9am GMT before going on general sale on 27th March from 9am GMT.
Fans can pre-order the album before 1.59pm GMT on 22nd March to get access to the tour artist presale with "no purchase necessary.
Visit placeboworld.co.uk for more info and to buy tickets.
They dates will follow Placebo's previously planned stints at London's Royal Albert Hall, where they will play the venue with Garbage in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust and
Placebo RE:CREATED is set for release on 19th June 2026. Pre-order it here.
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