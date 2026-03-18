Placebo announce RE:CREATED, a reimagined version of their debut album & 30th anniversary UK & EU tour

Placebo's Stefan Olsdal and Brian Molko. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The duo will celebrate three decades of their debut by releasing an reimagining of the album and embarking on European dates. Find out where they're headed here.

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Placebo have announced their plans to celebrate 30 years of their debut album.

The legendary alt-rock duo - comprised of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal - have announced RE:CREATED - a new reimagining of their 1996 debut album - as well as a UK and European tour.

The dates, which kick off in Porto, Portugal this September, will see the Nancy Boy rockers visit Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham and Cardiff, plus include date at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

The special dates will see the band play songs from the self-titled debut as well as its follow-up Without You I'm Nothing.

See the artwork for Placebo RE:CREATED which is set for release via Elevator Lady Ltd through AWAL on 19th June 2026:

Placebo's RE: CREATED artwork. Picture: Press

"We think of this record as a director’s cut," the band said of the upcoming release. "We haven’t recreated it from scratch. We went back to the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record. This project was about finally finishing the record, dragging it into the 21st century sonically, while preserving the integrity and the spirit of the original. It’s not about improving it, there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s about completing it.

"It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now; a way of honoring that innocence, while letting the songs exist with the scale, confidence, and energy of the band we’ve become."

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Tickets for the band's anniversary tour dates go on presale on 24th March from 9am GMT before going on general sale on 27th March from 9am GMT.

Fans can pre-order the album before 1.59pm GMT on 22nd March to get access to the tour artist presale with "no purchase necessary.

Visit placeboworld.co.uk for more info and to buy tickets.

They dates will follow Placebo's previously planned stints at London's Royal Albert Hall, where they will play the venue with Garbage in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust and

See Placebo's tour dates for 2026:

28th March: London Royal Albert Hall – Teenage Cancer Trust

11th April: Switzerland – Zermatt Unplugged

Placebo's 30th anniversary tour 2026:

28th September: Porto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena

29th September: Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno

1st October: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena (The Ring)

3rd October: Barcelona, Spain – St. Jordi Club

5th October: Toulouse, France – Zenith

7th October: Nantes, France – Zenith

9th October: Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

12th October: Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

15th October: Vilnius, Lithuania – Twinsbet Arena

16th October: Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arēna

18th October: Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena

20st October: Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

22th October: Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

24th October: Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hall

26th October: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

27th October: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

29th October: Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

1st November: Antwerp, Belgium – Afas Dome

2nd November: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

4th November: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

6th November: Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

9th November: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

10th November: Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

13th November: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

15th November: Prague, Czech Republic – Fortuna Sports Hall

16th November: Germany – Uber Arena

18th November: Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

21st November: Stuttgart, Germany – Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

23rd November: Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

25th November: Paris, France – Accor Arena

28th November: Nottingham, UK – NIC Arena

30th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro

2nd December: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

4th December: Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena

5th December: London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

7th December: Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

Placebo RE:CREATED is set for release on 19th June 2026. Pre-order it here.

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