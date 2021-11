Placebo announce UK tour for 2022

Placebo. Picture: Press

Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal will be taking their new album Never Let Me Go on the road next year.

Placebo have announced details of a full UK tour to coincide with the release of their new album Never Let Me Go.

The band - comprising Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal - will take the new material on the road in November and December 2022, kicking off at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday 18th November and winding up at Birmingham's 02 Academy on Thursday 8th December 2022.

The tour will also feature two shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in London: Saturday 26th November and Sunday 27th November.

Placebo 2022 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

Placebo UK tour dates 2022

18 November 2022 Portsmouth Guildhall

19 November 2022 Brighton Centre

21 November 2022 Liverpool Eventim Olympia

22 November 2022 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

24 November 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

26 November 2022 London O2 Academy Brixton

27 November 2022 London O2 Academy Brixton

29 November 2022 Leicester De Montfort Hall

30 November 2022 Leeds O2 Academy

2 December 2022 Newcastle O2 City Hall

3 December 2022 Glasgow O2 Academy

7 December 2022 Cambridge Corn Exchange

8 December 2022 Birmingham O2 Academy

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 17 November via via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.placeboworld.co.uk/tour.

Placbeo - Never Let Me Go album artwork. Picture: Press

Placebo's eighth studio album, Never Let Me Go, is due for release on 25th March 2022. The band have offered a teaser of the album in the shape of the track Surrounded By Spies.