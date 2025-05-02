Placebo launch fan questionnaire & tease "exciting things to come" in "Happy second of May" post

Placebo have teased exciting new activity with their fans. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal addressed their fans and referenced their song The Bitter End after taking a "break from online life".

Placebo have teased their return and launched a questionnaire after taking "break from online life".

The alt rockers - consisting of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal took to social media to address their fans and to tease that "more exciting things were to come".

Referencing their their 2003 single The Bitter End and sharing a clip of its official video, the band wrote: "Happy second of May. It’s been a moment, taking a break from online life and recharging the batteries. More exciting things to come this year but wondering what you would like to see. We have set up a questionnaire that you can find via the link in bio. Thank you for taking the time to give us your feedback as it’s important to us.

"See you very soon.

"Brian and Stefan".

The questionnaire asks fans their opinion on a variety of topics and poses the questions: "What Placebo studio album is your favourite? What would you like more of? and What is the top song you would like to see live?"

The Nancy Boy outfit currently have no tour dates in the calendar, so the latter could mean they plan to take to the road again sooner rather than later.

Last year saw the Placebo release their documentary This Search For Meaning.

The feature-length film, directed by Oscar Sansom, charted the band's evolution and explored the band's ongoing impact and legacy.

The unique film, which was released in select cinemas across the globe, saw performance visuals set against interviews with Molko and Olsdal as well as contributions from the likes of Garbage singer Shirley Manson, IDLES frontman Joe Talbot, Robbie Williams and Self Esteem.

Placebo - This Search For Meaning - Official Trailer

