Placebo announce intimate "phone free" album shows

Placebo have announced intimate album launch shows. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Placebo have announced five dates to mark the release of their Never Let Me Go album. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Placebo have announced intimate album launch shows for 2022.

The duo, comprised of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal, will play five exclusive dates in Europe giving fans a chance to see them perform songs from their forthcoming Never Let Me Go album, which is released on 25th March.

The special gigs, which include a date in London, will be "phone free" and to allow fans to be "together and present in the moment".

Find out everything we know about the shows so far and how to get your hands on a ticket.

Where are Placebo's intimate album release shows?

WED 23rd MARCH - PARIS, FRANCE

FRI 25th MARCH - BERLIN, GERMANY

MON 28th MARCH - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

TUE 29th MARCH - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

THU 31st MARCH - LONDON, UK

When do Placebo's album show tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 17th March at 9am GMT.

How do you buy tickets to Placebo's album shows?

Fans who pre-order a copy of the band's Never Let Me Go album from the official Placebo store before Wednesday 16th March on 11.59pm GMT will receive a unique code to purchase tickets. This includes fans who have already pre-ordered the album.

French fans must read their own set of instructions on the website.

Pre-ordering the album does not give you automatic access to a ticket as they will be sold on a first come first served basis.

Visit Placebo's official website to read the terms and conditions of the ticket details.

Why are Placebo's album shows phone free?

The Nancy Boy duo explain on their website: "In an effort to make these concerts a better experience, for everyone to be together and present in the moment, they will be phone free shows.

"So no mobile phones, cameras or other recording devices will be allowed into the performance space and more details will be made available shortly."

