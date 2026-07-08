Brian Molko wants Yungblud to play him in Placebo biopic: "But I think he might struggle with my accent!"

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8 July 2026, 16:00 | Updated: 8 July 2026, 16:22
Brian Molko of Placebo answers your questions | Do I Wanna Know?
Brian Molko revealed that he thinks the Zombie singer could play him in a Placebo film, but adds that the Doncaster rocker might struggle to capture his particular twang.
Brian Molko would like Yungblud to play him in a Placebo biopic.
The Pure Morning rocker joined John Kennedy to take part in our Do I Wanna Know? series, where he was asked questions by Placebo fans and Radio X listeners.
Asked by one fan who he would choose to play him in a Placebo biopic and who he would pick to direct it, Molko replied: "One of my favourite filmmakers is Jim Jarmusch. I have one of his films tattooed on my skin, Only Love Is Left Alive, my favourite film.
He went on: "I think Yungblud would do a good job of playing me, but I think he might struggle with my accent!"
Watch our full Do I Wanna Know? feature with the Placebo frontman, where he reveals if there's any artistic risks he wish he'd taken discusses the inspiration behind Beautiful James.
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Molko also discussed the making of RE:CREATED — the 30th anniversary “director’s cut” of the band’s self-titled debut — in a special track by track album playback.
In the expansive chat, the Placebo frontman reflects on the band's formation and Placebo's rise amid the backdrop of the '90s.
Plus, he talks about some of the biggest influences for the band the first time around and reveal how his relationship to Nancy Boy has evolved throughout the years.
Watch the full Placebo RE:CREATED track by track below:
Placebo RE:CREATED | Xposure Album Playback
Stream Placebo RE:CREATED in full below:
Placebo will celebrate three decades of their album with UK & European dates, which will kick off in Porto, Portugal and will the see the rockers visit Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham and Cardiff, plus include date at London's OVO Arena Wembley.
The special dates will see the band play songs from the self-titled debut as well as its follow-up Without You I'm Nothing.
Visit placeboworld.co.uk for more info and to buy tickets.
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