Brian Molko wants Yungblud to play him in Placebo biopic: "But I think he might struggle with my accent!"

Brian Molko of Placebo answers your questions | Do I Wanna Know?

By Jenny Mensah

Brian Molko revealed that he thinks the Zombie singer could play him in a Placebo film, but adds that the Doncaster rocker might struggle to capture his particular twang.

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Brian Molko would like Yungblud to play him in a Placebo biopic.

The Pure Morning rocker joined John Kennedy to take part in our Do I Wanna Know? series, where he was asked questions by Placebo fans and Radio X listeners.

Asked by one fan who he would choose to play him in a Placebo biopic and who he would pick to direct it, Molko replied: "One of my favourite filmmakers is Jim Jarmusch. I have one of his films tattooed on my skin, Only Love Is Left Alive, my favourite film.

He went on: "I think Yungblud would do a good job of playing me, but I think he might struggle with my accent!"

Watch our full Do I Wanna Know? feature with the Placebo frontman, where he reveals if there's any artistic risks he wish he'd taken discusses the inspiration behind Beautiful James.

Placebo's Brian Molko with Yungblud inset. Picture: Radio X/ Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

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Molko also discussed the making of RE:CREATED — the 30th anniversary “director’s cut” of the band’s self-titled debut — in a special track by track album playback.

In the expansive chat, the Placebo frontman reflects on the band's formation and Placebo's rise amid the backdrop of the '90s.

Plus, he talks about some of the biggest influences for the band the first time around and reveal how his relationship to Nancy Boy has evolved throughout the years.

Watch the full Placebo RE:CREATED track by track below:

Placebo RE:CREATED | Xposure Album Playback

Stream Placebo RE:CREATED in full below:

Placebo will celebrate three decades of their album with UK & European dates, which will kick off in Porto, Portugal and will the see the rockers visit Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham and Cardiff, plus include date at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

The special dates will see the band play songs from the self-titled debut as well as its follow-up Without You I'm Nothing.

Visit placeboworld.co.uk for more info and to buy tickets.

Placebo's 30th anniversary tour for 2026:

28th September: Porto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena

29th September: Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno

1st October: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena (The Ring)

3rd October: Barcelona, Spain – St. Jordi Club

5th October: Toulouse, France – Zenith

7th October: Nantes, France – Zenith

9th October: Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

12th October: Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

15th October: Vilnius, Lithuania – Twinsbet Arena

16th October: Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arēna

18th October: Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena

20st October: Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

22th October: Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

24th October: Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hall

26th October: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

27th October: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

29th October: Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

1st November: Antwerp, Belgium – Afas Dome

2nd November: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

4th November: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

6th November: Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

9th November: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

10th November: Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

13th November: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

15th November: Prague, Czech Republic – Fortuna Sports Hall

16th November: Germany – Uber Arena

18th November: Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

21st November: Stuttgart, Germany – Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

23rd November: Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

25th November: Paris, France – Accor Arena

28th November: Nottingham, UK – NIC Arena

30th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro

2nd December: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

4th December: Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena

5th December: London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

7th December: Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

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