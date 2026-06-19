Brian Molko breaks down Placebo RE:CREATED track by track

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19 June 2026, 17:01 | Updated: 19 June 2026, 17:09
Placebo RE:CREATED | Xposure Album Playback
Brian Molko sat down with Radio X’s John Kennedy to discuss Placebo RE:CREATED - the 30th anniversary “director’s cut” of the band’s self-titled album
Today sees Placebo release their RE:CREATED album - the 30th anniversary “director’s cut” of the band’s self-titled debut.
In the expansive chat, the Placebo frontman talks about everything from enlisting acclaimed producer Rob Kirwan on the record, to what first inspired him to revisit the classic album.
See Molko reflect on the band's formation and Placebo's rise amid the backdrop of the '90s, find out what influenced the band - including co-founding member Stefan Osdal - the first time around, and learn how his relationship to Nancy Boy has evolved throughout the years...
Also see the alt rock icon discuss the "deleted scenes" he reinstates on the record and find out the only instrument that's been “taken away”. Plus discover, the touching "full-circle" moment that was gifted to live band member Nick Gavrilovic during the recording of the reimagined album. Join us as we rediscover the band’s game-changing debut, track by track...
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Stream Placebo RE:CREATED in full below:
"We think of this record as a director’s cut," the band said of the release. "We haven’t recreated it from scratch. We went back to the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record. This project was about finally finishing the record, dragging it into the 21st century sonically, while preserving the integrity and the spirit of the original. It’s not about improving it, there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s about completing it.
"It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now; a way of honoring that innocence, while letting the songs exist with the scale, confidence, and energy of the band we’ve become."
Placebo will celebrate three decades of their album with UK & European dates, which will kick off in Porto, Portugal and will the see the rockers visit Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham and Cardiff, plus include date at London's OVO Arena Wembley.
The special dates will see the band play songs from the self-titled debut as well as its follow-up Without You I'm Nothing.
Visit placeboworld.co.uk for more info and to buy tickets.
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