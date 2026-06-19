Brian Molko breaks down Placebo RE:CREATED track by track

19 June 2026, 17:01 | Updated: 19 June 2026, 17:09

Placebo RE:CREATED | Xposure Album Playback

Brian Molko sat down with Radio X’s John Kennedy to discuss Placebo RE:CREATED - the 30th anniversary “director’s cut” of the band’s self-titled album

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Today sees Placebo release their RE:CREATED album - the 30th anniversary “director’s cut” of the band’s self-titled debut.

In the expansive chat, the Placebo frontman talks about everything from enlisting acclaimed producer Rob Kirwan on the record, to what first inspired him to revisit the classic album.

See Molko reflect on the band's formation and Placebo's rise amid the backdrop of the '90s, find out what influenced the band - including co-founding member Stefan Osdal - the first time around, and learn how his relationship to Nancy Boy has evolved throughout the years...

Also see the alt rock icon discuss the "deleted scenes" he reinstates on the record and find out the only instrument that's been “taken away”. Plus discover, the touching "full-circle" moment that was gifted to live band member Nick Gavrilovic during the recording of the reimagined album. Join us as we rediscover the band’s game-changing debut, track by track...

Listen to the full Xposure album playback this Friday 19th June from 11pm on Radio X and Global Player.

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Stream Placebo RE:CREATED in full below:

"We think of this record as a director’s cut," the band said of the release. "We haven’t recreated it from scratch. We went back to the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record. This project was about finally finishing the record, dragging it into the 21st century sonically, while preserving the integrity and the spirit of the original. It’s not about improving it, there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s about completing it.

"It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now; a way of honoring that innocence, while letting the songs exist with the scale, confidence, and energy of the band we’ve become."

Placebo RE:CREATED tracklist:

  1. Come Home - RE:CREATED VERSION
  2. Teenage Angst - RE:CREATED VERSION
  3. Bionic - RE:CREATED VERSION
  4. 36 Degrees - RE:CREATED VERSION
  5. Hang On To Your IQ - RE:CREATED VERSION
  6. Nancy Boy - RE:CREATED VERSION
  7. I Know - RE:CREATED VERSION
  8. Bruise Pristine - RE:CREATED VERSION
  9. Lady of the Flowers - RE:CREATED VERSION
  10. Swallow - RE:CREATED VERSION
  11. Drowning By Numbers - RE:CREATED VERSION
  12. H.K Farewell - RE:CREATED VERSION
  13. Bionic Sirens 12" Club Mix
  14. Bruise Pristine - Sirens Legato Remix
  15. Swallow Sirens World of Shadows Remix
  16. I Know - Sirens Triceps Are Better Remix
  17. Lady of the Flowers - Electric Friends Remix

Placebo will celebrate three decades of their album with UK & European dates, which will kick off in Porto, Portugal and will the see the rockers visit Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham and Cardiff, plus include date at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

The special dates will see the band play songs from the self-titled debut as well as its follow-up Without You I'm Nothing.

Visit placeboworld.co.uk for more info and to buy tickets.

Placebo's 30th anniversary tour for 2026:

  • 28th September: Porto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena
  • 29th September: Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno
  • 1st October: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena (The Ring)
  • 3rd October: Barcelona, Spain – St. Jordi Club
  • 5th October: Toulouse, France – Zenith
  • 7th October: Nantes, France – Zenith
  • 9th October: Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
  • 12th October: Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
  • 15th October: Vilnius, Lithuania – Twinsbet Arena
  • 16th October: Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arēna
  • 18th October: Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena
  • 20st October: Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
  • 22th October: Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
  • 24th October: Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hall
  • 26th October: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
  • 27th October: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
  • 29th October: Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
  • 1st November: Antwerp, Belgium – Afas Dome
  • 2nd November: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
  • 4th November: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
  • 6th November: Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
  • 9th November: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
  • 10th November: Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
  • 13th November: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
  • 15th November: Prague, Czech Republic – Fortuna Sports Hall
  • 16th November: Germany – Uber Arena
  • 18th November: Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
  • 21st November: Stuttgart, Germany – Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
  • 23rd November: Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
  • 25th November: Paris, France – Accor Arena
  • 28th November: Nottingham, UK – NIC Arena
  • 30th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 2nd December: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
  • 4th December: Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena
  • 5th December: London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
  • 7th December: Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

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