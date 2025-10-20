Pixies first headliners announced for Eden Sessions 2026

Pixies will return to Cornwall after 12 years. Picture: Travis Shinn

By Jenny Mensah

Francis Black and co will celebrate their 40th anniversary with further UK dates, including a stint at the Cornish landmark.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last month saw Pixies announce the details of a 2026 world tour to celebrate 40 years of the band.

Now it looks like they'll be extending the dates further, playing a bill-topping set at Eden Sessions on 26th June next year.

The band - comprised of founding members Black Francis, Joey Santiago and David Lovering together with bassist Emma Richardson - are the first headliners to be announced for the Cornwall concert series which takes place in the iconic Eden Project biomes.

Pixies' new date marks a long-awaited return to the site for the band, who first played Cornwall and the Eden sessions back in 2014.

The night will be even more memorable as the band's big birthday coincides with Eden Projects' 25th birthday.

Tickets for the celebratory gig will go on general sale via www.edensessions.com at 4pm on Thursday 23rd October, but the band state that Inside Track Passholders can buy theirs now.

Read more:

Last week also saw Pixies as the first headline act confirmed for On The Mount at Wasing, a concert series set within a spectacular woodland amphitheatre in Berkshire.

The alt-rockers will take to the stage on Saturday 27th June for the outdoor show, which promises to be yet another breathtaking anniversary event.

Tickets for the Pixies at On The Mount at Wasing go on general sale this Friday 24th October at 10am via ticketmaster.co.uk.

The O2 presale takes place on Wednesday 22nd October at 10am and the ticketmaster presale takes place on Friday 24th October at 10am.

Meanwhile the band have a previously announced UK & Ireland anniversary tour dates, which kick off in spring next year.

Pixies 40, will see the Monkey Gone To Heaven band visit Dunfermline, Manchester, London, Limerick and Dublin amd play their first ever performances at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Visit pixiesmusic.com for the band's full dates and to buy remaining tickets.

See Pixies' 40 2026 UK & Ireland dates here:

Wed May 20th 2026 - YORK York Barbican

Thu May 21st 2026 - DUNFERMLINE Alhambra Theatre

Sun May 24th 2026 - MANCHESTER Aviva Studios -

Mon May 25th 2026 - MANCHESTER Aviva Studios

Thu May 28th 2026 - LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Fri May 29th 2026 - LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Sun May 31st 2026 - LIMERICK King John's Castle

Mon June 1st 2026 - LIMERICK King John's Castle

Tue June 2nd 2026 - DUBLIN 3Olympia (Olympia Theatre)

Friday 26th June 2026 - Eden Sessions 2026

Sat 27th June 2026 - On The Mount at Wasing

Pixies sing Where Is My Mind? at British Summer Time

Read more: