Pixies add new dates to 2026 UK & Ireland 40th anniversary tour

Pixies press image 2025. Picture: Travis Shin

By Jenny Mensah

Francis Black and co will celebrate four decades since their formation with dates on this side of the pond. Find out how you can be there.

Last month saw Pixies announce the details of a 2026 world tour.

The string of dates, entitled Pixies 40, will see the alt-rock pioneers mark four decades since their formation, with dates in the UK and Ireland which include their first performances at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

The band - comprised of founding members Black Francis, Joey Santiago and David Lovering, together with bassist Emma Richardson - will kick off their UK dates at the Barbican in York on 20th May before visiting Dunfermline, Manchester, London, Limerick and Dublin.

Now, due to popular demand, the Monkey Gone To Heaven rockers will play a second night at at Aviva Studios in Manchester on 24th May.

Visit pixiesmusic.com for the band's full dates and to buy remaining tickets.

See Pixies' 40 UK & ireland dates here:

Wed May 20th 2026 - YORK York Barbican

Thu May 21st 2026 - DUNFERMLINE Alhambra Theatre

Sun May 24th 2026 - MANCHESTER Aviva Studios - NEW DATE

Mon May 25th 2026 - MANCHESTER Aviva Studios

Thu May 28th 2026 - LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Fri May 29th 2026 - LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Sun May 31st 2026 - LIMERICK King John's Castle

Mon June 1st 2026 - LIMERICK King John's Castle

Tue June 2nd 2026 - DUBLIN 3Olympia (Olympia Theatre)

