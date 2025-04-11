Watch this stunning performance of One Of These Days from Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII

Pink Floyd have shared a dazzling performance of One of These Days from Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII. Picture: Sony Music/Press

The legendary rockers have shared the iconic performance ahead of the cinema release of their 1972 concert movie.

Pink Floyd have released their iconic performance of One Of These Days.

The live rendition of their epic 1971 instrumental comes as the band prepare to reissue their legendary Live at Pompeii film.

As described by Floyd drummer Nick Mason, the 1972 concert movie showcases a "unique document" of the British progressive rock titans performing live in an empty Roman amphitheatre shortly before they began work on their masterpiece Dark Side Of The Moon.

Watch the stunning One Of These Days live video below:

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - One of These Days (Official Music Video)

Retitled Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII, the footage has been digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm negative and will be released in select cinemas and IMAX worldwide from 24th April.

Watch its official trailer here:

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - Official Trailer

Tickets for Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII are on sale now.

A scene from the newly-remastered Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII film. Picture: Sony Music/Press

Shot by director Adrian Maben in October 1971, the concert film also features performance of Floyd classics such as Echoes, A Saucerful Of Secrets and Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun.

Fans can also expect to see revealing behind-the-scenes footage of the band beginning work on Dark Side Of the Moon at Abbey Road Studios.

A scene from the newly-remastered Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII film. Picture: Sony Music/Press

Watch a clip from the performance of Echoes here.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - Echoes - Part 1 - Edit

The footage has been restored frame by frame from the original 35mm negative, which was discovered in the band's archives. The audio has been remixed in 5.1 Dolby Atmos for the new release.

A scene from the newly-remastered Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII film. Picture: Sony Music/Press

An accompanying live album of the newly-remixed audio - which is available to pre-order now - will also be released on CD, Digital Audio, Dolby Atmos and vinyl on 2nd May.

The new remastered reissue of Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII. Picture: Sony Music/Press

Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII album tracklisting

Side A

Pompeii Intro

Echoes - Part 1

Careful With That Axe, Eugene

Side B

A Saucerful Of Secrets

Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

Side C

One Of These Days

Mademoiselle No

Echoes - Part 2

Side D

Careful With That Axe, Eugene - Alternate take

A Saucerful Of Secrets - Unedited

The vinyl edition of Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII is available to pre-order here.

