Watch this stunning performance of One Of These Days from Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII

11 April 2025, 15:33

Pink Floyd have shared a dazzling performance of One of These Days from Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII
Pink Floyd have shared a dazzling performance of One of These Days from Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII. Picture: Sony Music/Press

The legendary rockers have shared the iconic performance ahead of the cinema release of their 1972 concert movie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

Pink Floyd have released their iconic performance of One Of These Days.

The live rendition of their epic 1971 instrumental comes as the band prepare to reissue their legendary Live at Pompeii film.

As described by Floyd drummer Nick Mason, the 1972 concert movie showcases a "unique document" of the British progressive rock titans performing live in an empty Roman amphitheatre shortly before they began work on their masterpiece Dark Side Of The Moon.

Watch the stunning One Of These Days live video below:

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - One of These Days (Official Music Video)

Read more:

Retitled Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII, the footage has been digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm negative and will be released in select cinemas and IMAX worldwide from 24th April.

Watch its official trailer here:

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - Official Trailer

Tickets for Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII are on sale now.

A scene from the newly-remastered Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII film
A scene from the newly-remastered Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII film. Picture: Sony Music/Press

Shot by director Adrian Maben in October 1971, the concert film also features performance of Floyd classics such as Echoes, A Saucerful Of Secrets and Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun.

Fans can also expect to see revealing behind-the-scenes footage of the band beginning work on Dark Side Of the Moon at Abbey Road Studios.

A scene from the newly-remastered Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII film
A scene from the newly-remastered Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII film. Picture: Sony Music/Press

Watch a clip from the performance of Echoes here.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - Echoes - Part 1 - Edit

The footage has been restored frame by frame from the original 35mm negative, which was discovered in the band's archives. The audio has been remixed in 5.1 Dolby Atmos for the new release.

Tickets for Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII are on sale now.

A scene from the newly-remastered Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII film
A scene from the newly-remastered Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII film. Picture: Sony Music/Press

An accompanying live album of the newly-remixed audio - which is available to pre-order now - will also be released on CD, Digital Audio, Dolby Atmos and vinyl on 2nd May.

The new remastered reissue of Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII
The new remastered reissue of Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII. Picture: Sony Music/Press

Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII album tracklisting

Side A

  • Pompeii Intro
  • Echoes - Part 1
  • Careful With That Axe, Eugene

Side B

  • A Saucerful Of Secrets
  • Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

Side C

  • One Of These Days
  • Mademoiselle No
  • Echoes - Part 2

Side D

  • Careful With That Axe, Eugene - Alternate take
  • A Saucerful Of Secrets - Unedited

The vinyl edition of Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII is available to pre-order here.

Tickets for Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII are on sale now.

Read more:

More on Pink Floyd

See more More on Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd circa 1973: Rick Wright, Nick Mason, Dave Gilmour and Roger Waters

Why Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here is their saddest song

Roger Waters and Mark Zuckerberg

Roger Waters says "F**k you" to Mark Zuckerberg after request to use Pink Floyd in Facebook film

The Magic Gang's Kris Smith sings Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here

WATCH: The Magic Gang sing Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here for Radio X's Phone Covers

TRENDING ON RADIO X

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Bloomin' Legends with Johnny Vaughan & Gavin Woods is available on Global Player

Bloomin' Legends with Johnny Vaughan & Gavin Woods: how to listen

Johnny Vaughan

Radiohead's Phil Selway, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke, Colin Greenwood & Ed O'Brien in 1995

Radiohead share new playlist of The Bends’ B-sides & remixes for album’s 30th anniversary

Radiohead

Some of the biggest indie tracks of 2004, including Take Me Out, Club Foot, Helicopter, The Bucket, I Predict A Riot and Golden Touch.

The 25 best Indie Songs of 2004

Depeche Mode at Amsterdam Central station on 26th May 1981: Andrew Fletcher, Vince Clarke, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore.

Why did Vince Clarke leave Depeche Mode?

Depeche Mode

Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2025: Rick Buckler, Marianne Faithfull, Joey Molland, David Johansen, Roberta Flack and Brian James.

The Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2025

Yeah Yeah Yeahs in 2025

Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce 2025 theatre tour including UK dates at London's Royal Albert Hall