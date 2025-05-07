Pink Floyd set to score seventh UK No.1 album for Pompeii – MCMLXXII live album

A scene from the newly-remastered Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII film. Picture: Sony Music/Press

The album supported the release of the legendary band's remastered live at Pompeii film.

By Radio X

Pink Floyd could achieve their seventh UK number one album with the new iteration of their Live at Pompeii album.

The record was released to accompany Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII, which saw the band's iconic 1972 concert film at the historic landmark updated and refreshed for a new audience and screened across IMAX cinemas worldwide.

The new 4K restoration of the performance and its 2025 soundtrack were remixed by Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson was released last Friday (2nd May) and according to NME, currently sits at the top of the midweek charts.

The new remastered reissue of Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII. Picture: Sony Music/Press

Their new-look live album - which came in several formats - included a previously unreleased extended version of A Saucerful Of Secrets and an alternative take of Careful With that Axe, Eugene.

Listen to the album below:

To celebrate the release of the film and its live album, Pink Floyd issued updated visuals of some of the film's most memorable performances, such as their dazzling rendition of the epic instrumental One Of These Days.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - One of These Days (Official Music Video)

Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII album tracklisting

Side A

Pompeii Intro

Echoes - Part 1

Careful With That Axe, Eugene

Side B

A Saucerful Of Secrets

Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

Side C

One Of These Days

Mademoiselle No

Echoes - Part 2

Side D

Careful With That Axe, Eugene - Alternate take

A Saucerful Of Secrets - Unedited

If the live album does achieve a UK number one this week, it will follow Pink Floyd's previous UK chart-toppers Atom Heart Mother (1970), Wish You Were Here (1975), The Final Cut (1983), The Division Bell (1994), Pulse (Live) (1995) and The Endless River (2014).

Shot by director Adrian Maben in October 1971, Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII also featured performance of Floyd classics such as Echoes and Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun as well as revealing behind-the-scenes footage of the band beginning work on Dark Side Of the Moon at Abbey Road Studios.

Watch the official trailer for the film here:

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - Official Trailer

