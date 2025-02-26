Pink Floyd to reissue classic Live At Pompeii film

A scene from the newly-remastered Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII film. Picture: Sony Music/Press

The iconic 1972 concert movie will see a limited cinema run before being issued as a live album in May.

By Martin O'Gorman

Pink Floyd's legendary Live at Pompeii concert film is to get a special remastered reissue in April.

The 1972 movie showcases the British progressive rock titans performing live in an empty Roman amphitheatre shortly before they began work on their masterpiece Dark Side Of The Moon.

Retitled Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII, the footage has been digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm negative and will be released in select cinemas and IMAX worldwide from 24th April.

An accompanying live album of the newly-remixed audio will be released on CD, Digital Audio, Dolby Atmos and vinyl on 2nd May.

Watch a clip from the performance of Echoes here.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - Echoes - Part 1 - Edit

Shot by director Adrian Maben in October 1971, the concert film features performance of Floyd classics such as Echoes, A Saucerful Of Secrets and One Of These Days.

The film includes revealing behind-the-scenes footage of the band beginning work on Dark Side Of the Moon at Abbey Road Studios.

Drummer Nick Mason calls the film a "unique document" of Pink Floyd in a transitional phase in their career.

The footage has been restored frame by frame from the original 35mm negative, which was discovered in the band's archives. The audio has been remixed in 5.1 Dolby Atmos for the new release.

Tickets for the film screenings go on sale on 5th March via www.pinkfloyd.film/.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII album tracklisting

Side A

Pompeii Intro

Echoes - Part 1

Careful With That Axe, Eugene

Side B

A Saucerful Of Secrets

Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

Side C

One Of These Days

Mademoiselle No

Echoes - Part 2

Side D

Careful With That Axe, Eugene - Alternate take

A Saucerful Of Secrets - Unedited

The vinyl edition of Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII is available to pre-order here.