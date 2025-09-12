Pink Floyd announce 50th anniversary reissue of Wish You Were Here
12 September 2025, 18:19 | Updated: 12 September 2025, 18:34
The band's classic 1975 album will be released as a deluxe box set and other formats, which will feature some previously-unreleased rarities.
Listen to this article
Pink Floyd have announced the 50th anniversary edition of their classic album Wish You Were Here.
First released exactly 50 years ago, on 12th September 1975, the new issue features a number of rarities, including six previously-unreleased alternate version and demos of tracks from the band's eighth studio album.
Wish You Were Here 50 is released on 12th December and is available to pre-order here via Sony Music.
The album was the follow-up to the hugely successful Dark Side Of The Moon and included the epic Shine On You Crazy Diamond, a tribute to the band's original frontman Syd Barrett. The poignant title track of the album remains a classic in its own right and was placed Number 12 in Radio X's Top 100 Best British Songs Of All Time poll earlier this year.
To mark the announcement, a previously unheard early demo recording of the track Welcome To The Machine originally titled The Machine Song is available to listen to now.
Pink Floyd - The Machine Song (Demo #2 Revisited - Official Lyric Video)
Read more
- Why Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here is their saddest song
- Ronnie Rondell Jr: Veteran Hollywood stuntman set on fire for Pink Floyd album cover dies
- Watch this stunning performance of One Of These Days from Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII
- 10 things you didn't know about Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon album
Other studio rarities to be released include The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo), the first home demo of the by Roger Waters, a previously unheard instrumental mix of the classic track Wish You Were Here with David Gilmour’s pedal steel guitar to the fore and, for the first time, a complete Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9) that joins together the two halves of the song.
Wish You Were Here 50 will be released in a number of different formats, including a Deluxe Box Set, a triple LP, a double CD, a Blu-ray and digital streaming and download.
The digital release includes the original 1975 album, featuring a new Dolby Atmos mix by James Guthrie, whose work with Pink Floyd dates back to 1979’s The Wall.
It will also include 25 bonus tracks made up of nine studio rarities and 16 live recordings from Floyd's Los Angeles Sports Arena concert on 26th April 1975.
The Blu-ray edition also includes three concert screen films from the band’s 1975 tour, plus a Storm Thorgerson short film.
The 3LP and 2CD formats include the original album and the nine studio bonus tracks, while the Deluxe Box Set includes all 2CD, 3LP (on clear vinyl) and Blu-Ray material, plus a fourth clear vinyl LP, Live At Wembley 1974.
If that's not all, the deluxe box includes a replica Japanese 7” Single of Have A Cigar and Welcome To The Machine, a hardcover book including many unseen photographs, and reproductions of the original comic book tour programme and the July 1975 Knebworth concert poster.
The band have also announced a line of 50th anniversary merchandise, which is available at PinkFloyd.com, alongside the new audio releases.
Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50 digital track listing
"Disc 1" - Original album
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)
- Welcome to the Machine
- Have a Cigar
- Wish You Were Here
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)
"Disc 2" – Bonus tracks
- Wine Glasses (2:13)
- Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)
- Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix)
- The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo)
- The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited)
- Wish You Were Here (Take 1)
- Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix)
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)
"Disc 3" – Live bootleg from Los Angeles Sports Arena, 26th April 1975
- Raving and Drooling
- You've Got To Be Crazy
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5)
- Have a Cigar
- Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9)
- Speak to Me
- Breathe (In The Air)
- On the Run
- Time
- The Great Gig in the Sky
- Money
- Us and Them
- Any Colour You Like
- Brain Damage
- Eclipse
- Echoes
Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50 2-CD edition track listing
DISC 1
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)
- Welcome to the Machine
- Have a Cigar
- Wish You Were Here
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)
- Wine Glasses
- Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)
Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)
DISC 2
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix)
- The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo)
- The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited)
- Wish You Were Here (Take 1)
- Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix)
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)
Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50 3-LP track listing
Side A
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)
- Welcome to the Machine
Side B
- Have a Cigar
- Wish You Were Here
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)
Side C
- Wine Glasses
- Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)
- Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)
Side D
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix)
- The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo)
Side E
- The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited)
- Wish You Were Here (Take 1)
- Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix)
Side F
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)
Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50 Blu-Ray track listing
Wish You Were Here original 5-track album
- 2025 Dolby Atmos Mix
- 2011 5.1 Surround Mix
- 1975 Stereo Mix
- 1975 4.0 Quad Mix
Bonus Audio Material (stereo)
- Wine Glasses
- Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)
- Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix)
- The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo)
- The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited)
- Wish You Were Here (Take 1)
- Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix)
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)
Live bootleg from Los Angeles Sports Arena, 26th April 1975
- Raving and Drooling
- You've Got To Be Crazy
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5)
- Have a Cigar
- Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9)
- Speak to Me
- Breathe (In The Air)
- On the Run
- Time
- The Great Gig In The Sky
- Money
- Us And Them
- Any Colour You Like
- Brain Damage
- Eclipse
- Echoes
Videos (concert screen films)
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Part I)
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond
- Welcome To The Machine
Storm Thorgerson Short Film, 2000
Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50 Deluxe Box Set
Included all 2-CD, 3-LP (on clear vinyl) and Blu-Ray formats listed below, plus:
Clear vinyl LP - Live At Wembley, November 1974
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond
- You’ve Got To Be Crazy
Japanese Replica 7” Single
- Have A Cigar (edit)
- Welcome To The Machine
Hardcover book with unseen photographs
Comic Book Tour Programme
Knebworth Poster
All formats are released on 12th December 2025 and are available to order here.