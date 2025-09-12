Pink Floyd announce 50th anniversary reissue of Wish You Were Here

Pink Floyd at the time of Wish You Were Here's release. Picture: Storm Thorgerson/Press

The band's classic 1975 album will be released as a deluxe box set and other formats, which will feature some previously-unreleased rarities.

By Radio X Classic Rock

Pink Floyd have announced the 50th anniversary edition of their classic album Wish You Were Here.

First released exactly 50 years ago, on 12th September 1975, the new issue features a number of rarities, including six previously-unreleased alternate version and demos of tracks from the band's eighth studio album.

Wish You Were Here 50 is released on 12th December and is available to pre-order here via Sony Music.

The album was the follow-up to the hugely successful Dark Side Of The Moon and included the epic Shine On You Crazy Diamond, a tribute to the band's original frontman Syd Barrett. The poignant title track of the album remains a classic in its own right and was placed Number 12 in Radio X's Top 100 Best British Songs Of All Time poll earlier this year.

To mark the announcement, a previously unheard early demo recording of the track Welcome To The Machine originally titled The Machine Song is available to listen to now.

Pink Floyd - The Machine Song (Demo #2 Revisited - Official Lyric Video)

Other studio rarities to be released include The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo), the first home demo of the by Roger Waters, a previously unheard instrumental mix of the classic track Wish You Were Here with David Gilmour’s pedal steel guitar to the fore and, for the first time, a complete Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9) that joins together the two halves of the song.

Wish You Were Here 50 will be released in a number of different formats, including a Deluxe Box Set, a triple LP, a double CD, a Blu-ray and digital streaming and download.

The new Wish You Were Here 50 deluxe box set from Pink Floyd. Picture: Press

The digital release includes the original 1975 album, featuring a new Dolby Atmos mix by James Guthrie, whose work with Pink Floyd dates back to 1979’s The Wall.

It will also include 25 bonus tracks made up of nine studio rarities and 16 live recordings from Floyd's Los Angeles Sports Arena concert on 26th April 1975.

The Blu-ray edition also includes three concert screen films from the band’s 1975 tour, plus a Storm Thorgerson short film.

The 3LP and 2CD formats include the original album and the nine studio bonus tracks, while the Deluxe Box Set includes all 2CD, 3LP (on clear vinyl) and Blu-Ray material, plus a fourth clear vinyl LP, Live At Wembley 1974.

Pink Floyd's Rick Wright and David Gilmour hard at work on the band's Wish You Were Here album. Picture: JD Mahn/Sony Music Entertainment

If that's not all, the deluxe box includes a replica Japanese 7” Single of Have A Cigar and Welcome To The Machine, a hardcover book including many unseen photographs, and reproductions of the original comic book tour programme and the July 1975 Knebworth concert poster.

The band have also announced a line of 50th anniversary merchandise, which is available at PinkFloyd.com, alongside the new audio releases.

The new Wish You Were Here 50 deluxe box set is released on 12th December 2025. Picture: Press

Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50 digital track listing

"Disc 1" - Original album

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

Welcome to the Machine

Have a Cigar

Wish You Were Here

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

"Disc 2" – Bonus tracks

Wine Glasses (2:13)

Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix)

The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo)

The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited)

Wish You Were Here (Take 1)

Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)

"Disc 3" – Live bootleg from Los Angeles Sports Arena, 26th April 1975

Raving and Drooling

You've Got To Be Crazy

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5)

Have a Cigar

Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9)

Speak to Me

Breathe (In The Air)

On the Run

Time

The Great Gig in the Sky

Money

Us and Them

Any Colour You Like

Brain Damage

Eclipse

Echoes

Pink Floyd performing live during the Wish You Were Here tour. Picture: Storm Thorgerson/Sony Entertainment

Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50 2-CD edition track listing

DISC 1

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

Welcome to the Machine

Have a Cigar

Wish You Were Here

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

Wine Glasses

Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

DISC 2

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix)

The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo)

The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited)

Wish You Were Here (Take 1)

Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)

Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50 3-LP track listing

Side A

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

Welcome to the Machine

Side B

Have a Cigar

Wish You Were Here

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

Side C

Wine Glasses

Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

Side D

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix)

The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo)

Side E

The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited)

Wish You Were Here (Take 1)

Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix)

Side F

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)

Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50 Blu-Ray track listing

Wish You Were Here original 5-track album

2025 Dolby Atmos Mix

2011 5.1 Surround Mix

1975 Stereo Mix

1975 4.0 Quad Mix

Bonus Audio Material (stereo)

Wine Glasses

Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix)

The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo)

The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited)

Wish You Were Here (Take 1)

Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)

Live bootleg from Los Angeles Sports Arena, 26th April 1975

Raving and Drooling

You've Got To Be Crazy

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5)

Have a Cigar

Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9)

Speak to Me

Breathe (In The Air)

On the Run

Time

The Great Gig In The Sky

Money

Us And Them

Any Colour You Like

Brain Damage

Eclipse

Echoes

Videos (concert screen films)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Part I)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Welcome To The Machine

Storm Thorgerson Short Film, 2000



Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50 Deluxe Box Set

Included all 2-CD, 3-LP (on clear vinyl) and Blu-Ray formats listed below, plus:

Clear vinyl LP - Live At Wembley, November 1974

Shine On You Crazy Diamond

You’ve Got To Be Crazy

Japanese Replica 7” Single

Have A Cigar (edit)

Welcome To The Machine

Hardcover book with unseen photographs

Comic Book Tour Programme

Knebworth Poster

All formats are released on 12th December 2025 and are available to order here.