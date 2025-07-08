Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron leaves band after 27 years: "It’s been an incredible journey”

The drummer shared the news that he'd be departing from the band in a statement on social media this week.

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron has announced the news that he's leaving the band after 27 years.

The drummer, who is also known for his work in Soundgarden, joined Pearl Jam back in 1998 to replace Jack Irons after he left during their Yield tour.

Taking to social media on Monday (7th July), the sticksman began: "After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam."

He continued: "Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

Pearl Jam have also shared their own message after sticksman's announcement, with Eddie Vedder and co posting a statement, which read: "From being one of our heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Mat Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer".

The Even Flow rockers went on: "He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music.

"We love you Matt."

