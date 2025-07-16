Matt Cameron says he’s “still an active musician” following Pearl Jam exit

16 July 2025, 11:23

Former Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron in 2025
Former Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron in 2025. Picture: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Alamy

The drummer shared the news that he'd be leaving the band in a statement on social media earlier this month.

Matt Cameron has clarified that he has no plans to retire yet.

The 62-year-old drummer announced he’d be leaving Pearl Jam earlier this month after “27 fantastic years” but has told his followers that he’s not hanging up his drumsticks altogether.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared a post which read: “Thank you for the kind words of support and for the record, I'm still an active musician."

The drummer - who is also known for his work in Soundgarden, joined Pearl Jam back in 1998 to replace Jack Irons after he left during their Yield tour - shared his initial news on Instagram on 7th July.

His statement read: "After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam.

"Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.

"I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey.

"More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

Pearl Jam - now consisting of remaining members Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard - also shared their own message on the sticksman's news, thanking him for his contribution to the band.

Their post read: "From being one of our heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Mat Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer".

The Even Flow rockers went on: "He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music.

"We love you Matt."

Pearl Jam - Alive - Co-op Live Manchester, June 2024

Eddie Vedder covers Imagine at NOS Alive 2024

