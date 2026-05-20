Paul Weller’s greatest ever lyrics

20 May 2026, 11:25

One of Paul Weller's finest lines... from The Jam's That's Entertainment
One of Paul Weller's finest lines... from The Jam's That's Entertainment. Picture: Dean Chalkley/Press

From The Jam to The Style Council to solo, Paul Weller has written some amazing songs and iconic lyrics o go with them. Is your favourite on here?

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  1. “Some people might get some pleasure out of hate / Me, I've enough already on my plate”

    Going Underground, 1980

    The Jam - Going Underground

  2. “Are you gonna try to make this work / Or spend your days down in the dirt”

    Walls Come Tumbling Down, 1985

    The Style Council - Walls Come Tumbling Down!

  3. "Better stop dreaming of the quiet life/'Cause it's the one we'll never know"

    Town Called Malice, 1982

    The Jam - Town Called Malice

  4. “For the bitterest pill is hard to swallow / The love I gave hangs in sad coloured, mocking shadows”

    The Bitterest Pill (I Ever Had To Swallow), 1982

    The Jam - The Bitterest Pill (I Ever Had To Swallow)

  5. “My hard earned dough goes in bills and the larder / And that Prince Philip tells us we gotta work harder!”

    Just Who Is The 5 O'clock Hero? 1982

    The Jam - Just Who Is The 5 o'Clock Hero (HD)

  6. “It's not important for you to know my name nor I to know yours / If we communicate for two minutes only it will be enough”

    Start! 1980

    The Jam - Start

  7. “Two lovers kissing amongst the scream of midnight / Two lovers missing the tranquility of solitude”

    That's Entertainment, 1980

    The Jam - That's Entertainment

  8. “Sup up your beer and collect your fags - there's a row going on down near Slough”

    The Eton Rifles, 1979

    The Jam - The Eton Rifles

  9. “They smelt of pubs and Wormwood Scrubs and too many right wing meetings”

    Down In The Tube Station At Midnight, 1978

    The Jam - Down In The Tube Station At Midnight

  10. “High tide, mid afternoon / People fly by, in the traffic’s boom”

    Wild Wood, 1993

    Paul Weller - Wild Wood

  11. “I’d send you a flower - a sunflower bright / 'Cause you cloud my days messing up my nights”

    Sunflower, 1993

    Paul Weller - Sunflower

  12. “Numbed by the effect, aware of the muse / Too in touch with myself, I light the fuse”

    The Changingman, 1995

    Paul Weller - The Changingman

  13. “I don't need a ship to sail in stormy weather / I don't need you to ruffle the feathers of my Peacock Suit”

    Peacock Suit, 1996

    Paul Weller - Peacock Suit

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