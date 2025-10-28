Paul Weller announces outdoor shows for summer 2026

28 October 2025, 14:07 | Updated: 28 October 2025, 14:15

Paul Weller
Paul Weller will set out on new dates next year. Picture: Press

The Modfather has now announced eight new shows, including dates at Scarborough Open Air Festival and Dreamland Margate.

Paul Weller has announced huge outdoor dates for 2026.

The Modfather and former Jam frontman has announced a string of headline shows for next summer, which will kick off at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on 12th June and see him play Live at The Piece Hall, Dreamland Margate and Newcastle's Exhibition Park.

Fans can sign up for the artist presale here, which takes place on Wednesday 29th October from 10am GMT, ahead of tickets going on general sale this Friday 31st October from 10am GMT.

See the English Rose singer's full dates below...

See Paul Weller's 2026 UK outdoor dates:

  • Fri 12th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
  • Sat 13th June - Live at Lincoln Castle
  • Sun 14th June - The Piece Hall, Halifax
  • Thurs 18th June - Pier Head, Liverpool
  • Sat 20th June - Southampton Summer Sessions
  • Fri 3rd July - Dreamland, Margate
  • Sun 5th July - Bedford Summer Sessions
  • Fri 10th July - Exhibition Park, Newcastle

Paul Weller opens up about the death of father in new track

Weller's live dates come after the release of his covers album, Find El Dorado, which saw him give his take on tracks from The Kinks, the Bee Gees and more.

The album followed the legend's 17th solo album, 66, which was a celebration of his 66th year.

Worked up in Weller's Black Barn studio over the course of three years with a host of guest musicians, the "reflective and inward thinking album" included 12 songs with lyrical collaborations from Suggs, Noel Gallagher, Bobby Gillespie on Ship Of Fools, Jumble Queen ands Soul Wondering respectively.

Watch the lyric video for its lead track Soul Wandering below:

Paul Weller :: Soul Wandering [Official Lyric Video]

