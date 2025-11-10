Hayley Williams announces 2026 solo tour including dates in London & Manchester

Hayley Williams will set out on solo dates next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Paramore singer will celebrate her Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party album with dates next year.

Hayley Williams has announced a solo dates for 2026.

The Paramore singer - who released her Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party album this year - will embark on the Good Dye Young Presents: Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party tour, which kicks off in Atlanta Georgia on 28th March next year.

The UK & European leg of the tour, which includes dates in Berlin, Copenhagen and Dublin will also see Williams make a stop in London to play Camden's iconic Roundhouse on 19th June and the Manchester Academy on 22nd June.

Announcing the shows, the Parachute singer told fans she had "countless conversations" with her team on how to make the ticket-buying process fair and has decided to try out a new platform called Openstage to host a verified presale registration.

"I feels like the right time to let you all know.. I'm going on tour," said the rocker. "And I want to get tickets into the hands of my fans, at a price that is as reasonable as I could get it".

She went on: "I've had countless conversations with my team, and they've spent countless hours trying to find the best solution for fans to be able to buy tickets. It's been tough (to say the least), and unfortunately, there's just no way to guarantee that zero tickets get scalped. But we're doing our best."

On the Openstage platform validation process, she added: "All registrants will be required to verify both their email address and phone number as a preventative measure against bots and scalpers. Only those registered and verified for the presale will receive a unique code to purchase tickets during the presale period.

Presale registration for Williams' shows is live for the next 24 hours. Fans can visit the page to register and read the FAQs here.

