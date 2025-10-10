Ocean Colour Scene announce Moseley Shoals 30th anniversary UK tour for 2026

Ocean Colour Scene will embark on dates next year. Picture: Brian Sweeney

By Jenny Mensah

The Birmingham band will set out on dates next year to celebrate three decades of their second album.

Ocean Colour Scene have announced special UK dates for 2026.

The Day We Caught The Train outfit have confirmed their plans to celebrate their second studio album Moseley Shoals' with 30th anniversary dates next year.

The 13-date tour will kick off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 21st November and include further arena dates at Manchester’s AO Arena on 28th November, the Cardiff's Utilita Arena Cardiff on 4th December and The O2, London on 9th December, before the the band final night hometown show at Birmingham’s bp pulse LIVE on 12th December.

OCS will be joined on the dates by Coventry-formed indie rockers The Enemy as special guests, with tickets going on general sale from Friday 17th October from 9am.

An artist pre-sale will begin at 9.00am on Wednesday 15th October, followed by a venue pre-sale from 9.00am on Thursday 16th, available from the venues and via www.oceancolourscene.com.

Ocean Colour Scene's 30th anniversary Moseley Shoals 2026 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

Ocean Colour Scene’s lead singer Simon Fowler said of the news: “It’s hard to believe that Moseley Shoals turns 30 in 2026. We owe so much to that album, so it’s exciting to be able to look forward this very special anniversary and celebrate with our amazing fans at some of the UK’s most prestigious venues.”

Guitarist Steve Cradock said:, “As a thirty-year celebration of Moseley Shoals, we will be playing many of the songs from this great album. They will be part of a set and show that will be special, and a peak for us as a group. Thanks for the support. See you all in 2026.”

Drummer Oscar Harrison said: “Our 2026 UK tour is something we are going to celebrate in a very big way. As with our sold-out tour this year, these dates will be all the more special for having my boy Leon on percussion and Steve’s son, Cass, on keys and guitar, enabling us to deliver the full Ocean Colour Scene sound for our fans. This one’s for them.”

Ocean Colour Scene’s manager Alan McGee added: “Ocean Colour Scene released Moseley Shoals at the epicentre of an incredible time for music: 1996. When I was asked to manage them four years ago we set out on a journey to celebrate their unique sound and deliver it back to the masses. This tour is their biggest in 30 years and puts them in their rightful place as one of the truly great bands their generation.”

See Ocean Colour Scene's Moseley Shoals 30th anniversary UK Tour dates for 2026:

21st November - Glasgow OVO Hydro

27th November - Bradford Live

28th November - Manchester AO Arena

30th November - Newcastle O2 City Hall

1st December - Derby Vaillant Live

3rd December - Swansea Building Society Arena

4th December - Cardiff Utilita Arena

5th December - Bournemouth International Centre

7th December - Plymouth Pavilions

8th December - Brighton Centre

9th December - London, The O2

11th December - Bristol Prospect Building

12th December - Birmingham bp pulse LIVE

Released in April 1996, at the height of the Britpop era, Moseley Shoals was an instant success for Ocean Colour Scene. Peaking at number two on the UK Albums Chart, the seminal album featured the huge hit singles The Riverboat Song, You’ve Got It Bad, The Day We Caught The Train and The Circle, and was certified as triple-platinum after spending an incredible 92 weeks on the chart.

Ocean Colour Scene - The Day We Caught The Train

