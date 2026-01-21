Zak Starkey says Liam and Noel Gallagher “never even argued once” while he was in Oasis

The drummer and son of Beatles legend Ringo Starr has opened up about his time touring with the Manchester band.

Zak Starkey has said he never witnessed Liam and Noel Gallagher arguing during his time in Oasis.

The son of Beatles legend Ringo Starr - who was The Who's longtime drummer until last year - played with the Manchester band from 2004 - 2008.

Much has been made of the Gallagher's sibling rivalry and strained relations ahead of their reunion, but the 60-year-old sticksman revealed he never saw them fight during his tenure.

“I played with them for five years, and all we did was laugh. They never even argued once. Not one time,” he told the New York Post.

“We toured for 140 shows. We made two great records. We rehearsed. We hung out all the time. Never one. Never one crossed word in five years.”

The drummer also revealed that the brothers "never complained about anything ever" and were always prompt and on time.

"If it says on the sheet 5:30, at 10 [minutes] past 5:00, they were there."

Starkey - who is debuting his one-man show, Zak Starkey … Who?: An Evening of Drums and Conversation, on 20th February at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City - also said in comparison that The Who are far more divisive.

“But The Who has an addiction to friction, and tempers flare,” he continued. “I’m not the guy with a temper, really.

"I’m just a guy who won’t be walked all over, and I don’t think that I should be treated unfairly and not be able to speak up.”

Despite the fact he's no longer working with The Who after being sacked, re-hired and sacked again, Starkey says: “We’re still friends. We still talk all the time".

His upcoming one-man-show - which will see him sharing stories, never-before-seen photos and home movies and music from his time with The Who, Oasis, Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band, Johnny Marr and The Healers and more - will culminate in a Q&A session.

“Music’s great, isn’t it? If you love music, it’s not a job. It’s more like a blessing,” the drummer mused. “I’ve never had a gig that I’d call a job, really.”

“It’s just been great people, great times and great music,” he concluded. “And that’s what my one-man show is about.”

