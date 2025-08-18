Oasis wrap up duo of Irish dates at Dublin's Croke Park as they prepare to take Live '25 tour to North America

18 August 2025, 11:57 | Updated: 18 August 2025, 12:23

Oasis fans in Dublin with an image of the Gallagher brothers inset
Oasis fans in Dublin with an image of the Gallagher brothers inset. Picture: Alamy/ Simon Emmett

The Britpop legends took took the Irish capital on 16th and 17th August for reunion dates as part of their Live '25 tour.

Oasis wrapped up a pair of shows at Dublin's Croke Park this weekend.

The Manchester band took to the Irish capital for a duo of gigs at the Stadium on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August, marking their last dates on this side of the pond.

See some of the highlights below...

Beloved mother to Liam and Noel, Peggy Gallagher did manage to make the shows, after she vowed to attend providing she was well enough. Here she is alongside Michael Flatley...

The three sign language interpreters were praised for their performance at the stadium.

Liam Gallagher joked that it's the most sober he's ever been in Ireland since he's been "four or five."

And there was just as much atmosphere outside of the stadium as there was inside, with fans captured in a mass singalong of Half The World Away.

The night finished off in a biblical fashion, with a stirring performance of Champagne Supernova and an epic fireworks display.

The celebrations didn't end there either, with Oasis and celebs heading to an after party at O'Donoghue's pub in the city.

Oasis take their Live '25 tour to North America, for dates which kick off with two gigs at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

See Oasis' remaining Oasis Live '25 dates below:

  • 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
  • 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
  • 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
  • 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

  • 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
  • 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
  • 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
  • 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
  • 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
  • 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

  • 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

  • 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
  • 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
  • Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
  • Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
  • 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
  • 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
  • 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

