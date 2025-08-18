Oasis wrap up duo of Irish dates at Dublin's Croke Park as they prepare to take Live '25 tour to North America

Oasis fans in Dublin with an image of the Gallagher brothers inset. Picture: Alamy/ Simon Emmett

The Britpop legends took took the Irish capital on 16th and 17th August for reunion dates as part of their Live '25 tour.

Oasis wrapped up a pair of shows at Dublin's Croke Park this weekend.

The Manchester band took to the Irish capital for a duo of gigs at the Stadium on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August, marking their last dates on this side of the pond.

See some of the highlights below...

Beloved mother to Liam and Noel, Peggy Gallagher did manage to make the shows, after she vowed to attend providing she was well enough. Here she is alongside Michael Flatley...

Peggy Gallagher at Oasis' gig last night at Croke Park in Dublin with Michael Flatley.



📷Michael Flatley pic.twitter.com/F5A6tJ1ySt — Latest Oasis News (@scyhodotcom) August 17, 2025

The three sign language interpreters were praised for their performance at the stadium.

Liam Gallagher joked that it's the most sober he's ever been in Ireland since he's been "four or five."

"This is the soberest I've ever been in Ireland since I was 4 or 5"#OasisLive25pic.twitter.com/sOOtC7eBTE — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) August 17, 2025

And there was just as much atmosphere outside of the stadium as there was inside, with fans captured in a mass singalong of Half The World Away.

The night finished off in a biblical fashion, with a stirring performance of Champagne Supernova and an epic fireworks display.

The celebrations didn't end there either, with Oasis and celebs heading to an after party at O'Donoghue's pub in the city.

Oasis and friends head into their Croke Park after party 🇮🇪



📹 inranelagh pic.twitter.com/jlGtumMUAL — Oasis Planet (@OasisPlanet_) August 18, 2025

Oasis take their Live '25 tour to North America, for dates which kick off with two gigs at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

See Oasis' remaining Oasis Live '25 dates below:

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

