Oasis wrap up duo of Irish dates at Dublin's Croke Park as they prepare to take Live '25 tour to North America
18 August 2025, 11:57 | Updated: 18 August 2025, 12:23
The Britpop legends took took the Irish capital on 16th and 17th August for reunion dates as part of their Live '25 tour.
Listen to this article
Oasis wrapped up a pair of shows at Dublin's Croke Park this weekend.
The Manchester band took to the Irish capital for a duo of gigs at the Stadium on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August, marking their last dates on this side of the pond.
See some of the highlights below...
Read more:
- Oasis Live '25 official fan stores: locations and opening dates
- Oasis share Roll With It live from Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium to mark 30 years of the single
- Susan Boyle reacts to Oasis dedicating a song to her at their Edinburgh show: "You’ve made this old girl’s day"
Beloved mother to Liam and Noel, Peggy Gallagher did manage to make the shows, after she vowed to attend providing she was well enough. Here she is alongside Michael Flatley...
Peggy Gallagher at Oasis' gig last night at Croke Park in Dublin with Michael Flatley.— Latest Oasis News (@scyhodotcom) August 17, 2025
📷Michael Flatley pic.twitter.com/F5A6tJ1ySt
The three sign language interpreters were praised for their performance at the stadium.
Watch this ! “Bucket Hats off All to 3 ladies from ISL interpreter/ performance interpretive at Oasis Live 25 #inclusion #OasisDublin @liamgallagher @oasis #OasisLive25 credit @VoicesI91624 @voicesforchangeIreland pic.twitter.com/W6qJfPSlLm— Ken Sweeney (@KenSweeney) August 17, 2025
Liam Gallagher joked that it's the most sober he's ever been in Ireland since he's been "four or five."
"This is the soberest I've ever been in Ireland since I was 4 or 5"#OasisLive25pic.twitter.com/sOOtC7eBTE— Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) August 17, 2025
And there was just as much atmosphere outside of the stadium as there was inside, with fans captured in a mass singalong of Half The World Away.
The night finished off in a biblical fashion, with a stirring performance of Champagne Supernova and an epic fireworks display.
What a finish thank you for two amazing nights @oasis 🇮🇪💚#OasisLive25 #OasisDublin #oasis pic.twitter.com/nehUgj1Yv9— 🎀Elaine Murphy🎀 (@lainiedil) August 17, 2025
The celebrations didn't end there either, with Oasis and celebs heading to an after party at O'Donoghue's pub in the city.
Oasis and friends head into their Croke Park after party 🇮🇪— Oasis Planet (@OasisPlanet_) August 18, 2025
📹 inranelagh pic.twitter.com/jlGtumMUAL
Oasis take their Live '25 tour to North America, for dates which kick off with two gigs at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada.
See Oasis' remaining Oasis Live '25 dates below:
- 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 2025
- 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
- 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium
October 2025
- 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
November 2025
- 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
- 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
- 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
Read more:
- 10 of the most famous Oasis album & single cover locations
- Oasis play first night at London's Wembley Stadium & pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
- The Black Keys on being swept up in "insane" Oasis fever in Manchester: "We’ve never really seen anything like it"