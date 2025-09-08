Woman who inspired Oasis' Talk Tonight attends band's Live '25 reunion date in LA

Melissa Lim, known as the woman who Noel Gallagher spent time with in San Francisco in 1994, shared the full circle moment on her Instagram.

Oasis continued the North American leg of their Live '25 reunion dates at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Los Angeles on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September and they had a very special guest in the crowd on night one.

Melissa Lim - the woman who was the inspiration behind the famous Oasis B-side Talk Tonight, after Noel Gallagher had a fight with the band and flew out to see her in San Francisco - attended their show and took to Instagram to mark the special moment.

Sharing a series of images and stories from her night at the LA venue, she wrote: "30 years and worth the wait! Thank you @oasis".

Noel's journey to see Lim was the result of the band's disastrous Whisky a Go Go gig, where Noel briefly left the band and was in crisis over whether he wanted to return.

As the story goes, he took a flight to San Francisco to see Lim, who he had met earlier in the tour and blew off some steam with her before eventually returning back to the band.

As Lim explained to the San Francisco Chronicle back in 2016: “He was very upset”.

She added of that fateful day when Noel turned up at her apartment in Nob Hill: "I took him in, I fed him and tried to calm him down. He wanted to break up the band.”

"We went to Huntington Park to clear his mind. We listened to music. We went record shopping.”

“San Francisco has a reputation of being a place where bands come to die, like The Band and the Sex Pistols”, she added. “I wasn’t going to let it happen on my watch. I told him ‘You can’t leave the band, you’re on the verge of something big!'”

The song itself is littered with references of the moment: "Sleepin’ on a plane, you know you can’t complain/You took your last chance once again/I landed, stranded/Hardly even knew your name"

Another memorable line says: "All your dreams are made of strawberry lemonade," which Lim also confirmed referenced to a Snapple drink she was obsessed with at the time.

On their first ever meeting at a gig, Lim told the outlet: "He came over and sat down next to me.

“I had never been backstage before, so I asked him ‘Where’s the afterparty?’ and he goes ‘What afterparty? Can I hang out with you tonight?”.

Oasis - Talk Tonight (Official Lyric Video)

It's clear that Lim inspired the famous track, but she may have also been responsible for the title of the Britpop band's second album, 1995's (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Talking about their brief "long-distance relationship," after he returned to the band, the outlet reports that Lim would also answer the phone to him using the line from '60s musical, Bye Bye Birdie, saying: "What’s the story, morning glory?”

Lim also shared stories from journey to the gig, including a photo of her flight to the show as well as Oasis fans clad in bucket hats and merchandise walking out of the venue after the gig, singing Champagne Supernova - the band's last song of the night.

Melissa Lim share's story of Oasis fans singing Champagne Supernova after Live '25 Los Angeles show. Picture: www.instagram.com/sfmel/

See more posts of the special relationship via Oasis Ireland below:

Oasis continue their Live '25 dates with two shows at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros this Friday 12th and Saturday 13th September.

The Britpop legends will then return to London for two more UK shows at Wembley Stadium, before taking their Live '25 dates to Asia, Australia and South America.

See their remaining dates below...

