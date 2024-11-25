Win a pair of tickets to Oasis at Wembley Stadium next Summer

You can win tickets to see Oasis on their Live '25 tour next summer. Picture: Radio X/Press

We’ve got our hands on a pair of the hottest tickets IN THE WORLD - and we're giving YOU the chance to win them! It's all in aid of Radio X's charity, Make Some Noise.

By Radio X

Earlier this year the comeback of the century was confirmed... Oasis are getting back together for a series of reunion shows next summer!

10 million people tried to get tickets to see Liam and Noel Gallagher at their shows in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

If you were one of those lucky ones, congratulations.

If you weren’t so lucky... things might be about to change for you!

Radio X is giving one lucky winner the chance to see Oasis live at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday 30th July.

Plus.. we’re adding in £200 for travel along with an overnight stay in a Junior Suite, thanks to the London Marriott Regents Park.

The hotel is within easy reach of Wembley Stadium and you’ll also have access to the leisure facilities, including indoor swimming pool, sauna and gym, breakfast the following morning and M Club Lounge access. And they’ll also give you up to £80 worth of room service the evening of the gig.

The indoor pool at the London Marriott Regents Park. Picture: Press

All that can be all yours, just for a donation to Radio X’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise!

For your chance to win, text the word OASIS to 83936. Entries close at 08:00 (GMT) on 6th December 2024. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across the Radio X network and all participating radio stations and regions, which can be found here with full Terms and Conditions.

Global's Make Some Noise logo . Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Global’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, supports crucial grassroots projects across the UK with funding and development support with the aim to make sure that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone.

We raise funds and awareness of the biggest issues affecting society, harnessing the power and reach of our millions of weekly listeners across Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold.

To date, we've raised over £35m for over 440 UK charities and supported over 200,000 lives in communities right across the UK.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The view from the London Marriott Regents Park. Picture: Press

The Promoters are Global Media Group Services Ltd, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Media Group Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000