Why Oasis anthem Champagne Supernova makes Bonehead cry

Oasis guitarist Bonehead in 2019. Picture: Sakura/WENN.com/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis co-founder celebrates his 60th birthday today. Find out why the band's 1996 single still reduces him to tears.

Oasis' Champagne Supernova was released on 13th May 1996.

The sixth single to be taken from the band's second studio album, (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, the Noel-penned track, Champagne Supernova is a fan-favourite for many - including original Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs.

The band's co-founder has admitted on more than one occasion that the track makes him get a little teary eyed, but why does it stir up such emotion?

Find out below...

How Bonehead reacted to Champagne Supernova...

Noel Gallagher first unveiled the song when the band were touring Europe in November 1994. He explained back in 2006: "Just before we went in to record Morning Glory, we were sat on the tour bus in Germany. We'd got to the hotel early, so we sat in the car park.

"Somebody says,'Have you got any tunes for the new album?' So I said, 'I'll play them for you if you want.' I played Cast No Shadow and all that. I played Champagne Supernova in its entirety on acoustic guitar. At the end, I looked up and Bonehead was crying. He said, 'You've not just written that have you?' I was looking at him thinking, you f**king soft lad. Either that or its sh*t."

Bonehead also later corroborated this story to Radio X, telling Toby Tarrant: "Noel was saying, I'll play you a couple of songs that I've written - I think he played us the whole of the next album. The first one he did was Champagne Supernova, from start to finish, in the back lounge of the tour bus, at about 8 o'clock in the evening. And I just fell apart. That's the Cancerian in me. It hit me, I was a blubbering wreck on the floor.

"I heard it really stripped down, it was just Noel's voice and an acoustic guitar. Which is not a million miles away from how it came out, but you knew it was a hit. I was that Oasis fan, hearing it for the first time. It was too much."

