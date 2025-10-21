Who is replacing Bonehead on Oasis Live '25 dates while he takes a break for prostate cancer treatment?

Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs at the Oasis Live '25 Wembley show. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

The rhythm guitarist and co-founder of the Manchester band previously told fans he would have to take a break from the tour do undergo treatment for prostate cancer.

Liam Gallagher's solo guitarist Mike Moore is reported to be stepping in for Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs on the Oasis Live 25 tour.

Earlier this month, the band's original rhythm guitarist and co-founder broke the news that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and would have to miss the band's shows in Asia and Australia in order to continue the "next phase" of his care.

Now, it has been reported that Moore has been flown in to take his place, with the guitarist spotted at Incheon International Airport.

A source told The Mirror: “Mike Moore has been playing for Liam since 2017 and so he knows plenty of the Oasis tunes from the solo gigs.

“It’s not a full time slot in the band and everyone wants Bonehead well and back but it’s a huge privilege for Mike and he’s excited to get on the stage.”

Moore has frequently performed for Liam over the past eight years, and has contributed to his solo albums As You Were (2017), Why Me? Why Not. (2019) and C'mon You Know (2022).

Mike Moore performs with Liam Gallagher in New Zealand in 2022. Picture: Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty

Bonehead previously broke the news of his cancer diagnosis on social media, taking to Instagram on Friday (3rd October) to share the news that he'd been told about his prostate cancer earlier in 2025 and had previously received treatment for it.

"Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," his statement began. "The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour. Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I'll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney."

The Champagne Supernova rocker added: "I'm really sad to be missing these shows but I'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you're if you're going this month and i'll see. you back onstage with the band in November."

An outpouring of love and support was show for the rocker after releasing his statement, with Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly writing in the comments: "Sending love!

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs exclaimed: "We love you so much bonehead!"

Radio X's own Polly James wrote: "All the love and all the best with the treatment, Bonehead. What an incredible summer you gave us. We can’t welcome you back next year".

The musician's latest news came just after Oasis wrapped the UK leg of their Live '25 dates, which ended with a duo of shows at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September.

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs performs on stage with Liam Gallagher in 2019. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

As Oasis prepare for their first show of the tour without him at Seoul's Goyang Stadium in South Korea tonight (Tuesday 21st October), the guitarist showed his support from home by sharing a cardboard cutout of himself with the caption: "Play it loud Amigos."

Bonehead previously revealed he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2022 and opened up to Radio X about his recovery.

Speaking on our Bonehead's Bank Holiday show back in May 2023, he said: "I was diagnosed last year sort of March with tonsil cancer, so it was tough, a tough year to say the least, but finished treatment on June 24th. Three months after that I got the all-clear."

See the remaining dates for Oasis live '25:

OCTOBER 2025

Tues 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

