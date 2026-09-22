When can Oasis fans expect to receive a Live '27 ticket sale code by?

Liam and Noel Gallagher pose for Oasis Live '27 announcement. Picture: Joshua Halling

After registering for the chance to buy tickets last week, fans are waiting to see if they will receive a code to buy tickets to the Gallagher brothers' dates next year. Find out when they can expect them by...

By Jenny Mensah

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Oasis hit the headlines last week when - after weeks of teasing - they announced their Live '27 dates on Monday 14th September.

The tour - which includes 38 dates across the UK, Ireland, the United States and Europe - will see Liam and Noel Gallagher play five dates in Celtic Park, 11 dates at Manchester's Etihad Stadium, two dates a piece in Munich's Allianz Arena, Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, Paris Stade de France, Rome Stadio Olimpico, three dates in Boston, MA Gillette Stadium and Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium, two shows at Slane Castle and four nights at Knebworth.

Fans were instructed to enter a registration process at oasisnet.com in order to be in a chance of buying tickets, where they had to answer a very important question: "Which Oasis album was released in 1995?"

Registration closed on Thursday 17th September at 4pm and now fans are waiting with baited breath to see if they will be one of the lucky ones getting an email with a unique code to buy tickets.

So when will Oasis Live '27 codes be released and what's the earliest and latest you can expect to receive one? Find out what we know about the Oasis Live '27 codes so far, when tickets go on sale and more.

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When will Oasis Live '27 ticket codes be sent?

Between Thursday 24th and Sunday 27th September 2026. As published on oasisnet.com, if you have been selected to buy an Oasis Live '27 ticket, a unique code and full details of how to buy tickets will be sent to the email address and name fans registered with.

Fans have been warned to keep an eye on their junkboxes for the email in this time period.

There will be no general sale and the fan on sales are set to take place on Friday 25th, Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th September, so fans who are invited to buy tickets for the Sunday sale, may not get a unique code until much later in the weekend.

Oasis announces their 2027 world tour

What we know about the Oasis Live '27 ticket sale so far:

In the UK, the Oasis Live '27 sale will take place across 25th, 26th and 27th September with three onsale windows on each day.

Only fans with an email, containing their unique ticket sale code can be in with a chance of buying tickets.

Fans will be informed directly which of the onsale windows they can access, and at what time.

The ticket sale promises to be as "fair and smooth as possible for Oasis fans".

Standard ticket prices will be fixed and will range between £71.50 and £266.60, including fees. See the breakdown of UK & Ireland ticket costs below.

Further details can be found at oasisinet.com.

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See the Oasis Live '27 tour poster and dates below:

Oasis announce Live '27 dates. Picture: Press

Oasis Live '27 tour dates:

21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

24 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

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