Oasis celebrate 30th anniversary of Wonderwall with (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? 7" singles box set

Noel and Liam Gallagher and the Oasis limited Edition (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? 7” Singles Box Set. Picture: Michael Spencer Jones/Press

The band have marked 30 years of their iconic single by sharing a new limited edition boxset, which includes four 7" singles.

Oasis have celebrated the 30th anniversary of Wonderwall today (30th October) and announced an exciting new box set.

To mark the special anniversary of the timeless track, ther band have today confirmed a limited edition (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? 7” Singles Box Set, which replicates the band's highly collectible 1996 CD cigarette-style box.

The Box Set includes four 7” singles, featuring the 2014 remastered versions of Wonderwall, Some Might Say, Roll With It, and Don’t Look Back In Anger, along with their original B-sides.

The Oasis Limited Edition (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? 7" singles box set is released on 12th December 2025 and available to pre-order here.

Oasis' Limited Edition ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ 7” Singles Box Set. Picture: Press

The news of the release comes hot on the heels of the (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which featured brand-new unplugged versions of the album's biggest singles and charted at number two on the UK Albums Chart.

Also available to pre-order now is the 25th Anniversary Edition of Familiar To Millions - Oasis’ first live album, which was recorded at their Wembley Stadium show in July of that year.

Releasing on 14th November via Big Brother Recordings, it’s available to pre-order now on 2CD and 3LP formats here with vinyl being made available for the first time since its original release in 2000.

Exclusive limited edition 3LP formats include Official Store silver vinyl, Amazon red and black marble, and HMV blue vinyl with alternate coloured sleeve.

Oasis Familiar To Millions reissue. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, after playing the Asian leg of their Live '25 tour, Oasis continue their reunion dates in Australia, which kick off with a date at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne this Friday 31st October.

Bonehead, their co-founder and original rhythm guitarist, will rejoin the band on their South American dates, as he's taken time off to continue the "next phase" of his treatment for prostate cancer.

See the remaining dates for Oasis live '25:

OCTOBER 2025

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

