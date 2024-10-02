Where's the cover photo from Oasis's (What's The Story) Morning Glory taken?

Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album artwork - and the same view of London's Berwick Street in 2024. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

We delve behind the Manchester band's 1995 album and one of Britpop's most famous artwork covers of all time.

(What's the Story) Morning Glory? is one of Oasis's most-loved albums... and with good reason.

Released on 2nd October 1995, the record sold a record-breaking 347,000 copies in its first week on sale, spent 10 weeks at the top of the UK albums chart and spawned No.1 hits in Some Might Say and Don't Look Back In Anger.

If that wasn't enough of an indication of its success, the track also gave us Champagne Supernova, Morning Glory, Roll With It, and their world-famous ballad Wonderwall.

With the iconic album came an even more iconic cover, which is instantly recognisable to any Britpop fan worth their salt.

But where exactly was the artwork taken, and who is on the cover?

Where was the artwork photo taken for (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Oasis might be Manchester legends, but their most famous cover was shot on London's Berwick Street.

See a gif of the Soho street then and now:

The location, which was chosen because it was a popular location for record stores - cost £25,000 to make.

It sees London DJ Sean Rowley walking towards the camera with sleeve designer Brian Cannon with his back to the camera. To the left of the duo, on the extreme left of the cover photo, you can see the old Select-A-Disc record shop, which later became Sister Ray. The shop moved to smaller premises on the other side of the street a few years later, where it remains to this day.

The Sister Ray record store pictured in 2008, before it moved location. Picture: Glenn Copus/Evening Standard/Shutterstock

And if that isn't enough trivia, tucked away in the background of the photo on the left hand side is the album's producer Owen Morris, who's holding the album's mastertape in front of his face.

Nice touch.

Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album. Picture: Press/Artwork

Many die-hard Oasis fans have no doubt returned to the the famous location to try and re-create the iconic photo, but they'd be hard-pressed to achieve the same effect.

The traditional stalls on Berwick Street Market - might obscure your view of the street in the daytime, while many of the record stores have now given way to fancy shops and posh eateries.

Berwick Street in London, September 2015. Picture: Alamy