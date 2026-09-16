What Oasis album was released in 1995? searches spike on Google as fans register for Live '27 dates

Noel and Liam Gallagher in September 1994. Picture: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

(What's The Story) Morning Glory? has been getting attention all week, due to the multiple choice trivia question required as part of the Oasis Live '27 registration process.

By Jenny Mensah

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Searches for 'Which Oasis album came out in 1995?' have spiked on Google this week - and with good reason.

After much teasing, the Manchester band announced their Live '27 dates on Monday (14th September) at 4pm, instructing their fans to enter a registration process in order to be in with a chance of buying tickets.

Anyone hoping to bag a ticket to the band's 38 dates has been asked to enter their details and answer a qualifying question which asks fans to choose from a drop down of options which album the Britpop legends released in 1995.

Should be a no brainer, right? Even so, fans are NOT taking any chances and have been searching the question ever since the news of the band's dates broke.

Oasis Live '25 registration qualifying question. Picture: oasisinet.com

Fans have until Thursday (17th September) at 4pm to register for tickets at oasisnet.com. And just in case you were still unclear, the answer to the question is below...

What Oasis album was released in 1995?

Oasis' (What's the Story) Morning Glory? was released on 2nd October 199 via Creation Records. The second studio album from the Manchester band and the follow-up to their debut, Definitely Maybe, which came out the year before.

The album - which included the singles Roll With It, Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, Some Might Say, Cast No Shadow, She's Electric, Morning Glory and Champagne Supernova - sold a record-breaking 345,000 copies in its first week in the UK before going on to spend 10 weeks at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Where was the artwork photo taken for (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

The cover photo from the album artwork was famously shot on Berwick Street in London's Soho area.

The location, which was chosen because it was a popular location for record stores - cost £25,000 to make.

It sees London DJ Sean Rowley walking towards the camera with sleeve designer Brian Cannon with his back to the camera. To the left of the duo, on the extreme left of the cover photo, you can see the old Select-A-Disc record shop, which later became Sister Ray. The shop moved to smaller premises on the other side of the street a few years later, where it remains to this day.

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See the Oasis Live '27 tour poster and dates below:

Oasis announce Live '27 dates. Picture: Press

Oasis Live '27 tour dates:

21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

24 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

Oasis announces their 2027 world tour

When do Oasis Live '27 tickets go on sale?

For a chance to buy tickets, fans must register at oasisinet.com. Registration is open from now until 4pm BST on 17th September 2026. The registration process is the only public way to buy tickets for Oasis Live ’27. There will be no general onsale or other public presales outside of this process.

In the UK, the on sale will take place across 25th, 26th and 27th September with three onsale windows on each day.

Fans will be informed directly which of the onsale windows they can access, and at what time.

It promises to be as "fair and smooth as possible for Oasis fans". Standard ticket prices will be fixed and range between £71.50 and £266.60, including fees. Further details about the ticket registration process can be found at oasisinet.com.

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