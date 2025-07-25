When did Oasis last play Wembley Stadium?
25 July 2025, 14:40
The Gallaghers will make a long-awaited return to Wembley this weekend - but when did Oasis last play the legendary London stadium?
Oasis make their long-awaited return to London this weekend (Friday 25th and Saturday 26th July) with the first of seven shows at Wembley Stadium.
It's not the first time that the legendary Manchester band have played the iconic venue - they appeared at the "old" Wembley Stadium for two shows in July 2000, as part of the Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants. The first night was recorded and released as the Familiar To Millions album, but both Liam and Noel Gallagher aren't fond of that particular chapter in the career of Oasis.
The Gallaghers then returned for a run of three nights in 2009: 9th, 11th and 12th July. This was under the brand new "Wembley Arch", which was part of the five-year-long reconstruction of the stadium, which finally opened on 19th May 2007 - just in time for the FA Cup Final.
The three Wembley shows were a major part of the summer leg of the Dig Out Your Soul tour, which had already stopped off at Sunderland's City Of Light Stadium, Cardiff's Millennium Stadium (the scene of their long-awaited return in July 2025), Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and both Werchter and Roskilde festivals.
The tour was due to end in August 2009 with some European festival dates, but matters came to head backstage at V Festival in Chelmsford on the 23rd of that month and the rest of the tour was cancelled...
Oasis Live at Wembley 2009 - Don't look back in Anger
Oasis last played Wembley Stadium on 12th July 2009, as part of the band's Dig Out Your Soul tour.
See their setlist on the night below:
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Lyla
- The Shock of the Lightning
- Roll With It
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- To Be Where There's Life
- Waiting for the Rapture
- The Masterplan
- Songbird
- Slide Away
- Morning Glory
- My Big Mouth
- Half the World Away
- Whatever (Acoustic)
- I'm Outta Time
- Wonderwall
- Supersonic
- Live Forever
Encore:
19. Don't Look Back in Anger (Acoustic)
20. Falling Down
21. Champagne Supernova
22. I Am the Walrus
See Oasis' remaining tour dates for 2025:
JULY 2025:
- 25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)
AUGUST 2025:
- 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
- 17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
SEPTEMBER 2025
- 27th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)
- 28th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)