Weather warning issued for Oasis shows in Manchester this weekend

Liam and Noel Gallagher's return to Manchester is set to fall during another heatwave. Picture: Bardhok Ndoji / PA Images / Capital Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

"It's going to be a hot one," say the organisers of the Gallaghers' Heaton Park dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Organisers of Oasis' Heaton Park shows this weekend are warning fans to come prepared for very hot weather.

The latest forecast is suggesting that temperatures in Greater Manchester will reach 28°C on Friday and a scorching 30°C on Saturday.

The band's first live dates in the city for 16 years are set to take place on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th July, with promoters SJM claiming: "It's going to be a hot one".

Event organiser Rob Ballatine told LBC: "We have got weather warnings in place.

"We need people to be aware that the sun is going to be extremely hot on both Friday and Saturday. We need people to stay hydrated, wear sun cream, possibly get yourself a bucket hat and just look after everybody that you are with."

Crowds at the first Oasis reunion show at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture: Alamy

Ballatine also emphasised that fans should have already worked out their method of getting to and from the gigs' location at Heaton Park, which is situated between Prestwich and Middleton to the North of the City of Manchester.

"We're trying to encourage people to do now is to buy the last remaining tickets for the shuttle buses, which will be running from the Northern Quarter in the city centre and drop you direct in the park. They will take you back at the end of the night."

He added: "For those who don't sort out transport, there is a walking route that has been signposted from Exchange Square and Victoria Station in the city centre, direct to Heaton Park.

"Finally there is the Metro tramlink, which runs from Victoria Station to Heaton Park station."

Fans should also note that both Piccadilly Gardens and Piccadilly train station tram stops are closed this weekend and that the Heaton Park stop will be closed from 10pm on both show nights; the nearest tram stop after the gigs for heading back into the city centre is Bowker Vale.

The Metrolink will be running between the City Centre and Heaton Park on both show days. Picture: Alamy

The stage times for both days Oasis play Manchester Heaton Park are:

Gates: 15.00

Cast - 18:00

Richard Ashcroft - 19:00

Oasis - 20:15

Curfew - 22.30

Heaton Park previously hosted a three-night run of Oasis shows back in June 2009 and has played host to the Stone Roses reunion in June 2012 and even an appearance by Pope John Paul II in May 1982!

Rob Ballantine concluded: "We have set this up so the site is almost twice as big as it was the last time Oasis played here.

"We have got Manchester's largest beer garden. The whole valley has been set up with the longest bars in the city. We're saying to people, get here early, everything set up for you from three in the afternoon, and come and have the day you've been dreaming of for months."