Watch the teaser trailer for the new Oasis documentary Don't Look Back In Anger

Don’t Look Back In Anger | Official Documentary Teaser | In Cinemas September

The new film will chart Liam and Noel Gallagher's return for last year's Live '25 tour - complete with exclusive behind the scenes footage.

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The first teaser for the hotly-anticipated Oasis reunion tour documentary Don't Look Back In Anger has dropped.

"Get ready to experience one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time," says the official promo for the new film. "Witness the return of Oasis in Don’t Look Back In Anger, in cinemas and IMAX this September."

The teaser includes comments from Noel Gallagher made before the reunion, in which the star said "“I just don’t see myself on stage with Liam, I just don’t see it" - alongside Liam Gallagher's comments on the split of Oasis in 2009: "The way it finished... unacceptable."

The film - which documents the Gallagher brothers' reunion and the resulting Live '25 tour, which kicked off in July of last year - will open in selected IMAX® locations and cinemas across the world for a limited theatrical engagement which begins on Friday 11th September. Cinema listings and ticket information will be published soon.

The doc will be streamed exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on both Hulu and Disney+ in the United States later in the year.

The feature will include rehearsal, backstage and onstage footage as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years.

The doc will be streamed exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on both Hulu and Disney+ in the United States later in the year.

The Oasis film has been created by Peaky Blinders writer, producer and director Steven Knight and directed by by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who helmed the documentaries Shut Up And Play The Hits and Meet Me In The Bathroom.

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Knight says of the documentary: “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation.

"Don’t Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”