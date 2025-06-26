Watch the moment an Oasis fan surprised his dad with reunion tickets and moved him to tears

A father got tearful after his son surprised him with a "magic bag" revealing tickets to the first Oasis Live '25 gig in Cardiff.

By Jenny Mensah

Oasis are just over a week away from kicking off their long-awaited reunion shows next month and it's fair to say that their fans are pretty excited about it.

Most people have been gearing up for the shows for months, with many securing their spot at a show in last year's sales, which saw over 900,000 tickets being sold.

However this one dad had the best surprise ever when his son gifted him with tickets to see Liam and Noel Gallagher at none other than their first ever reunion show, which takes place at the Cardiff Principality Stadium on 4th July.

In the clip below, the cool dad was given a "magic bag" which he was asked to open. Soon enough he found an envelope which revealed the surprise via a handmade printout. It's safe to say that he was moved to tears by the surprise and we can't say we blame him! And he better get ready to get 'Mad fer It' as it appears he'll be standing too!

See the touching moment below, shared by oasismania and credited to @lvirgogo:

Meanwhile, Oasis have revealed that there still may be a chance to get your hands on "additional tickets" for their upcoming shows.

Taking to social media they shared a post, which read: "As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are checked and the production is fine tuned.

"These final production releases will happen over the coming days.

"If you are an Oasismynet member, keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address.

"Please double check the email is from the correct account before following links or sharing any purchase information."

The Oasis Live '25 tour kicks off next Friday, 4th July with two shows in Cardiff, before moving on to Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Oasis UK and Ireland Live '25 tour dates

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

London, Wembley Stadium 29th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

