Oasis share Roll With It live from Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium to mark 30 years of the single

14 August 2025, 15:35 | Updated: 14 August 2025, 16:18
The band have also released the official audio of Little By Little from London's Wembley Stadium.
Oasis have shared a video of their performance of Roll With It live from Edinburgh 30 years on from the single's release.
The legendary Britpop band have just completed three dates at Murrayfield Stadium as part of their Oasis Live '25 reunion dates, where they beat their previous ground-shaking record, and have now showcased their rendition of the anthem for their epic Scottish crowd.
Watch them perform the 1995 stadium-shaking banger here:
Roll With It was released on 14th August 1995 alongside Blur's Country House, launching the infamous Battle of Britpop, which saw the songs go head-to-head in a bid for UK number one.
At the time, Blur came out victorious with Country House outselling Roll With It by 274,000 to 216,000 copies.
It's not the only snapshot the band have shared from Scotland, with the band sharing their "POSTCARDS FROM EDINBURGH - SET TWO".
These latest offering come as the band also shared the live audio of their performance of Little By Little - live from Wembley Stadium on 2nd August 2025.
Listen to he performance and enjoy their official visualiser below:
Oasis - Little By Little (Live from London, 2 August '25) (Official Visualiser)
Oasis are set to kick off their dates in Ireland - the home of the Gallagher brothers' heritage, playing a duo of dates at Dublin's Croke Park on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August.
One very special guests hoping to be there is Liam and Noel's mother Peggy if she's fit enough.
"I’m hoping to get to the Oasis concert in Dublin in August if I can hobble around," she told Ireland's Mail on Sunday. "That’s my plan anyway… it will be great.
"I know the Irish fans are thrilled about it. There’s great excitement in Ireland about the reunion tour and it will be lovely to see family there, also my sister Kathleen. I am really looking forward to the Dublin one."
