Oasis share Roll With It live from Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium to mark 30 years of the single

Oasis at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium. Picture: Joshua Halling, Big Brother Recordings, Harriet Bols

By Jenny Mensah

The band have also released the official audio of Little By Little from London's Wembley Stadium.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis have shared a video of their performance of Roll With It live from Edinburgh 30 years on from the single's release.

The legendary Britpop band have just completed three dates at Murrayfield Stadium as part of their Oasis Live '25 reunion dates, where they beat their previous ground-shaking record, and have now showcased their rendition of the anthem for their epic Scottish crowd.

Watch them perform the 1995 stadium-shaking banger here:

Read more:

Roll With It was released on 14th August 1995 alongside Blur's Country House, launching the infamous Battle of Britpop, which saw the songs go head-to-head in a bid for UK number one.

At the time, Blur came out victorious with Country House outselling Roll With It by 274,000 to 216,000 copies.

Read the full story of the chart battle here.

It's not the only snapshot the band have shared from Scotland, with the band sharing their "POSTCARDS FROM EDINBURGH - SET TWO".

These latest offering come as the band also shared the live audio of their performance of Little By Little - live from Wembley Stadium on 2nd August 2025.

Listen to he performance and enjoy their official visualiser below:

Oasis - Little By Little (Live from London, 2 August '25) (Official Visualiser)

Oasis are set to kick off their dates in Ireland - the home of the Gallagher brothers' heritage, playing a duo of dates at Dublin's Croke Park on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August.

One very special guests hoping to be there is Liam and Noel's mother Peggy if she's fit enough.

"I’m hoping to get to the Oasis concert in Dublin in August if I can hobble around," she told Ireland's Mail on Sunday. "That’s my plan anyway… it will be great.

"I know the Irish fans are thrilled about it. There’s great excitement in Ireland about the reunion tour and it will be lovely to see family there, also my sister Kathleen. I am really looking forward to the Dublin one."

See Oasis' remaining Oasis Live '25 dates below:

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

Read more: