"This is it" - Watch Oasis wrap Live '25 reunion tour in Brazil as Liam Gallagher delivers final thank you

The Britpop legends played the final night of their reunion tour, with Liam Gallagher delivering his last thank you speech in São Paulo, Brazil.

Oasis brought their epic Live '25 tour to a close with the last of two dates at the in São Paulo, Brazil last night (23rd November).

The legendary Britpop band closed out their 41-date reunion tour with an explosive finale, which saw Liam Gallagher say his final thank yous before they performed final track Champagne Supernova.

In footage captured by a fan on the night, the frontman tells the crowd: "Right then beautiful people this is it. This is It. I want to thank a few people. Might take us a minute.

"I obviously wanna thank our kid, Bonehead, Andy, Gem, Joey, Cristian...

"I wanna thank the management, I wanna thank all the crew, I wanna thank promoters, I wanna thank all the other people, but most of all, I wanna thank fuckin’ you lot man for putting this band back on the map.

"We love you. Thanks for all your energy. Take care of yourselves and we'll see you again sometime. Champagne Supernova".

As with the previous nights on the tour, Oasis kicked things off with their F***ing In The Bushes intro and played the same 23-song setlist.

However, like the night before it, Live Forever was dedicated to the Stone Roses bassist, Mani, who had sadly died on Thursday 20th November.

After the show, both Liam and Noel shared their highlights from the gig.

Co-founder and original guitarist Bonehead, who returned for the band;'s South American dates after receiving treatment for prostate cancer wrote on X: "Thank you ❤️"

Thank you ❤️ — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) November 24, 2025

Noel's daughter Anais wrote an lengthy decication after the last show, which began: "The greatest year of my life, spent with the greatest people, soundtracked by the greatest band.

"What was once thought impossible became possible. 41 shows. 142 days. A lifetime of memories.

"The biggest thank you to everyone who made it what it was: Dad, Uncle Liam, Bonehead, Gem, Andy, Joey, Christian, Debbie, Kat, Amy, Angus, Alec, Marcus, Steve, Dan, Josh, Grandma, Lennon, Gene, Donovan, Sonny, Molly, Zion — and of course every single fucking beautiful one of you who came, sang, cried, and cheered along with us.

"I love you, Oasis. I love you, Live 25. But most importantly, I LOVE you, Gallaghers."

Oasis Live '25 tour setlist:

Intro: F***ing In The Bushes

1. Hello

2. Acquiesce

3. Morning Glory

4. Some Might Say

5. Bring It On Down

6. Cigarettes & Alcohol

7. Fade Away

8. Supersonic

9. Roll With It

10. Talk Tonight

11. Half the World Away

12. Little By Little

13. D'you Know What I Mean?

14. Stand By Me

15. Cast No Shadow

16. Slide Away

17. Whatever

18. Live Forever

19. Rock 'N' Roll Star

Encore:

20. The Masterplan

21. Don't Look Back In Anger

22. Wonderwall

23. Champagne Supernova

