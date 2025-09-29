Watch Oasis walk out at Wembley Stadium for the last time & their pledge to "see you next year"

Oasis play final UK show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 28th September. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

The band brought their UK dates to a close with a duo of dazzling Wembley dates across the weekend and of course the promise of returning next year.

Oasis have officially drawn the curtain on the UK leg of their Live '25 tour, with a duo of dates at Wembley Stadium last week.

Oasis Mania descended on London one last time, for electrifying shows on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September, before heading around the to Asia, Australia and South America.

The band walked on stage one final time hand-in-hand and were met with a hero's welcome before delivering another unforgettable and euphoric set to over 90,000 fans.

Watch Oasis walk out at Wembley Stadium for the last time below:

Oasis walk out at Wembley for last Live '25 UK show

As with their show the night before, Liam Gallagher teased that they'd be making a return next year, telling the crowds ahead of the band's Champagne Supernova finale: "I wanna thank CAST. I wanna thank the one and only Richard Ashcroft.

"Most of all I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map. Champagne Supernova. See you next year!"

Liam Gallagher tells fans at Wembley: "See you next year"

Next month sees the Manchester rockers head to Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday 21st October, before they play dates in Tokyo, Japan, Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Santiago in Chile and São Paulo in Brazil.

See the remainder of their Live '25 dates below...

See the remaining dates for Oasis live '25:

OCTOBER 2025

Tues 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Just after closing the curtain on Wembley, the band have also announced a 25th anniversary edition of their iconic live album Familiar To Millions will be released in 14th November this year.

Oasis’ debut live album, which was recorded at their landmark Wembley Stadium show on 21st July 2000, will be available on 2CD and 3LP formats ,with vinyl being made available for the first time since its original release.

Oasis Familiar To Millions reissue. Picture: Press

Exclusive limited edition 3LP formats include Official Store silver vinyl, Amazon red and black marble, and HMV blue vinyl with alternate coloured sleeve.

Familiar To Millions (25th Anniversary Edition) is available to pre-order here.

Familiar To Millions (25th Anniversary Edition)’ Tracklist:

CD 1

1. Fuckin' In The Bushes

2. Go Let It Out

3. Who Feels Love?

4. Supersonic

5. Shakermaker

6. Acquiesce

7. Step Out

8. Gas Panic!

9. Roll With It

10. Stand By Me

CD 2

1. Wonderwall

2. Cigarettes & Alcohol

3. Don't Look Back In Anger

4. Live Forever

5. Hey Hey, My My

6. Champagne Supernova

7. Rock 'n' Roll Star

8. Helter Skelter

