The Top 10 most popular Oasis songs... according to Radio X listeners

In April 2025, Radio X held the annual Best Of British with B&Q poll to determine the best British Songs Of All Time. Here are the most voted-for tracks by the Gallagher brothers - as voted by you!

Live Forever Oasis - Live Forever (Official Video) The classic Definitely Maybe song was conceived as a response to the angst of grunge - this celebration of life was the song Noel Gallagher played to brother Liam as an audition piece. Liam Gallagher performed the song with Coldplay's Chris Martin at the One Love Manchester tribute show following the terror attack in the city in May 2017, and again at the 2018 BRIT awards when Ariana Grande could not attend due to illness. Live Forever finally went Platinum on 5 January 2018 and despite its status as one of Oasis' greatest songs, it only made Number 10 on its initial release. The track has enjoyed over 331 million plays on Spotify and over 54 million views on YouTube. Meanwhile, the song has made No 1 in Radio X Best Of British poll five times: 2018, 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Slide Away Oasis - Slide Away (Official Lyric Video) "Let me be the one that shines with you / In the morning we don't know what to do." damon A frequently overlooked classic from the Oasis catalogue, Definitely Maybe's penultimate track is a wistful slow-burner with a sky-scraping chorus. Noel Gallagher claims he wrote the song about a former girlfirend - and composed the tune on a guitar sent to him by Johnny Marr, after the young musician asked the Smiths legend to take pity on him and send some free kit.

Champagne Supernova Oasis - Champagne Supernova (Official Video) The closing track from the massive (What's The Story) Morning Glory) album from 1995, this sees Noel Gallagher in a reflective mood. "Some day you will find me / Caught beneath the landslide / In a champagne supernova in the sky." Noel later said that the lyrics were "As psychedelic as I'll ever get." Only officially released as a single in Australia and New Zealand in May 1996, this (What's The Story) Morning Glory track has still had enough plays to earn it a double Platinum award from the BPI. On Spotify, the track has had over 477 million streams, with over 145 million views of the video on YouTube.

Don't Look Back In Anger Oasis - Don’t Look Back In Anger ”Please don't put your life in the hands / of a rock and roll band / who'll throw it all away". Taken from the monster album What’s The Story Morning Glory, Don’t Look Back In Anger was one of the tracks that awarded them the mantle of Britain’s favourite band. The song made Number 1 in the UK charts and became the third best selling Oasis single in their home country. After the horrific Manchester Arena terrorist attack - which saw 22 killed at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 - the Noel Gallagher-penned and sung track became synonymous with the band and their native city more than ever before. The song has since been known as a song of "defiance," with Noel Gallagher even referring to it as a "hymn". Shortly after the attack, he told Radio X's John Kennedy: "That song is more important than I'll ever be." Unlike Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger topped the charts. It's had over 1 billion Spotify streams and over 319 million YouTube video views.

Acquiesce Oasis - Acquiesce “Because we need each other / We believe in one another.” Another great Oasis B-side masquerading as an A-side, the flip side to the Number 1 single Some Might Say in 1995 saw both Liam and Noel Gallagher share the vocal duties. The track was also issued as a single to promote the Oasis compilation The Masterplan. Acquiesce has enjoyed 65 million listens on Spotify and the video has been watched over 9 million times.

Wonderwall Oasis - Wonderwall (Official Video) The best known Oasis song of all, despite Liam Gallagher claiming it initially sounded like a reggae song. While rumoured to be about Noel’s girlfriend Meg Matthews, the real meaning of the lyric remains obscure. although the titled was inspired by the 1968 movie with a George Harrison soundtrack. The classic 1995 track was the second biggest selling UK single never to make Number 1, after Robson And Jerome's I Believe kept it at bay. In April 2022, it was certified six times platinum, which means it's sold over 3,600,000 copies in the UK alone. On Spotify, the song has had over 2.3 billion streams, while the two iterations of the official video amount to over 1 billion YouTube views.

The Masterplan Oasis - The Masterplan The greatest song to ever be thrown away on a B-side? It played second fiddle to Wonderwall, probably the only track in the Oasis catalogue that could (only slightly) put this classic in the shade. The track has been played over 70 million times on Spotify and viewed on YouTube over 30 million times.

Cigarettes & Alcohol Oasis - Cigarettes & Alcohol (Official HD Remastered Video) A brilliant track made even better by a snarling Liam Gallagher adding a good few syllables on to the words “imagination” and “action”. This was the moment when Britpop really kicked into gear. The song made Number 7 in the charts in October 1994. On Spotify, Cigarettes & Alcohol has amassed over 81 million streams and over 16 million views on YouTube.

Supersonic Oasis - Supersonic (Official HD Remastered Video) “I need to be myself / I can't be no one else / I’m feeling supersonic / Give me gin and tonic.” Liam 'n' Noel's first official single, released in April 1994 and included on their debut album Definitely Maybe. The mysterious Elsa (who’s into Alka-Seltzer) was later revealed to be a flatulent rottweiler dog, belonging to the band’s sound man Dave Scott. Supersonic remains one of the band's Top 10 most-streamed tracks, despite only making Number 31 at the time of its release. In the digital era, the track has been certified as double Platinum by the BPI, notching up over 215 million Spotify streams and over 76 million YouTube views. The significance of the song in the Oasis story meant the title was used as the official documentary about the group’s early years, directed by Matt Whitecross in 2016.