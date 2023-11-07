Oasis on track for ninth UK number one album with The Masterplan reissue

7 November 2023, 08:45 | Updated: 7 November 2023, 09:13

Oasis in 1996
Oasis B-side The Masterplan is set for number one. Picture: Jill Furmanovsky

By Jenny Mensah

The 25th anniversary edition of the B-side compilation is on course to score a UK number one in the album charts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oasis are tipped to score their ninth UK number one album with their reissue of The Masterplan.

The band's iconic album - originally released in November 1998 - was a collection of extraordinary B-sides from the Manchester band, which accompanied the singles from their era-defining first three albums; Definitely Maybe (1994), (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (1995) and Be Here Now (1997).

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the collection was given a glossy new re-release and now it looks set to make it to the top spot this week.

Should the album reach the top spot, it would beat BTS singer Junghook's Golden and knock Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) off the number one spot.

It would also mark Oasis’ first number one record since their 2010 compilation Time Flies… (1994-2009).

Oasis - The Masterplan is set for a 25th anniversary reissue
Oasis - The Masterplan is set for a 25th anniversary reissue. Picture: Press

Liam Gallagher recently made nostalgic Oasis fans very happy by confirming his plans to play Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates.

The sold out dates, which take place across June next year, will see the Rock 'N Roll Star play the band's debut album in full as well as B-sides from the era.

But fans hoping to see an appearance from his estranged brother Noel will be disappointed, since Liam claimed he "refused" to take part.

Liam has also recently told fans not to expect to hear any of his solo songs on the special dates, but has teased they can expect songs such as their Beatles' cover I Am The Walrus, the Live Forever B-Side Cloudburst and more.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe UK & Ireland tour dates:

  • Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - SOLD OUT
  • Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- SOLD OUT
  • Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - SOLD OUT
  • Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - SOLD OUT
  • Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - SOLD OUT
  • Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - SOLD OUT - (EXTRA DATE ADDED)
  • Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - SOLD OUT
  • Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - SOLD OUT
  • Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - SOLD OUT
  • Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - SOLD OUT
  • Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT
  • Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT
  • Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - SOLD OUT
  • Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - SOLD OUT - (EXTRA DATE ADDED)

Oasis to mark 25th anniversary of The Masterplan

More on Oasis

See more More on Oasis

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher sends public message to Liam on Oasis reunion: "I f***ing dare you to call me"

Noel Gallagher

Oasis in Oasis in Munich, March 1996: Paul "Bonehead“ Arthurs, Alan White, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul McGuigan

Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

Oasis played two huge gigs at Knebworth in August 1996

Oasis at Knebworth: the story behind their biggest ever gigs

Noel Gallagher press

Noel Gallagher blasts "pointless" AI generated Oasis songs

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher According To Google

Noel Gallagher answers his Most Googled questions

Noel Gallagher

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Some of the biggest albums of 1985: Hounds Of Love, Meat Is Murder, The Head On The Door, Brothers In Arms, Low-Life.

The 25 best albums of 1985

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher discusses who'd feature in an Oasis reunion line-up

Noel Gallagher

Classic London album covers: Oasis, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and The Beatles

10 classic album covers that feature London

Mr. Brightside - Why The Killers' saddest song

Mr Brightside at 20: Inside The Killers' saddest song

The Killers

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

The Beatles

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Indie Xmas

Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s