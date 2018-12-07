This is what Oasis played at their last ever show

Oasis live in 2009. Picture: Marco Prosch/Getty Images

Which songs did Liam and Noel Gallagher play at their final show as Oasis, back in 2009?

Imagine this - you’re at V Festival in Staffordshire, watching the headliners Oasis. It’s a date on their massive Dig Out Your Soul tour, which has been rolling around the world for a full year.

The album came out the previous October and it’s a solid effort, featuring the songs The Shock Of The Lightning and I’m Outta Time.

Thing is - Oasis really ARE outta time. This will be the very last gig by the Manchester legends, who had been playing together since 1991.

At the time, the audience didn’t know that this would be the final Oasis show. Opening with the perennial Rock ’N’ Roll Star - the first song on their first album - the set ended with an encore of Noel playing Don’t Look Back In Anger acoustically, the anthemic Champagne Supernova and a finale featuring a cover of The Beatles’ 1967 psychedelic classic I Am The Walrus.

Here’s what Oasis played at their final show:

Oasis - V Festival 22 August 2009 setlist

Intro tape: Fuckin' in the Bushes

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Lyla

The Shock of the Lightning

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Roll With It

Waiting for the Rapture

The Masterplan

Songbird

Slide Away

Morning Glory

My Big Mouth

Half the World Away

I'm Outta Time

Wonderwall

Supersonic

Live Forever

Encore:

Don't Look Back in Anger (Acoustic)

Champagne Supernova

I Am the Walrus

Oasis were due to play the Chelmsford leg of the festival on the Sunday, but cancelled at the last minute as Liam had apparently come down with laryngitis. Next-on-the-bill Snow Patrol were promoted to headliners, to many boos from Gallagher fans - although Gary Lightbody won a few over with covers of Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

Noel claimed his brother was “hungover”, which later led Liam to take legal action - Noel would apologise and the legal action was dropped. Noel later claimed that the argument was started over an ad for Liam’s clothing firm Pretty Green in the V Festival programme… and Liam smashed one of Noel's favourite guitars.

However, Noel later told Radio X: “I had enough when Liam and Bonehead - and this is true - started arguing over a leather jacket. I am not even kidding. I can dress it up more than this, but this is what happened.”



Five days later, as the band were set to appear onstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris, Noel issued a statement: “It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

The Gallaghers haven’t played a show as Oasis since, although both Liam and Noel have enjoyed solo success, with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds due to play a huge homecoming show in the summer of 2019.