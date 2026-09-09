Oasis 2027 teaser clips: What the Manchester band are hinting about their dates so far...

Stills from various Oasis teasers, which hint at the locations of their 2027 tour dates. Picture: Instagram/Oasis

By Jenny Mensah

The internet has been buzzing with speculation that the Manchester legends will return for more reunion shows next year, including a whopping 12 dates at the Etihad. Here's what's been reported so far...

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Oasis Mania swept the globe last year when the Britpop band reunited for the first time since 2009 and embarked on their epic Live '25 dates.

Now, the Britpop legends - led by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher - look set to do it all over again next year, with shows being teased across their socials every day at 4pm since last Thursday (3rd September).

The teasers still seem to be coming thick and fast, which hint strongly at shows everywhere from Glasgow to Amsterdam.

So what teasers has Oasis shared so far and what location does it appear they are alluding to?

Radio X lists them all so far...

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1. Celtic Park, Glasgow, UK

The first teaser from the band, which dropped last Thursday (3rd September), was the most cryptic of them all. But eagle-eyed fans noted that the posters featured the latitude and longitude of Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Elsewhere in the video, Little By Little is playing, which features Glasgow actor Robert Carlyle, plus famously Scottish fizzy drink Irn-Bru stocked in the fridge and one of the boys reaching for what looks like Mars bar to be battered.

2. Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

It didn't take fans very long to draw the conclusion that Oasis were playing 12 dates at the Man City homeground in this video, which sees sees two boys playing football against what looks like typical red-bricked home in Manchester.

One lad kicks a football in a pale blue shell suit jacket, while the other draws up a tally of goals on the wall. Just as the boy writes 11 in white chalk, his pal scores another goal. The light blue crescent moon drawn above the window just over the wall also pays reference to the band's Man City and their anthem Blue Moon.

3. Munich, Germany

The clip, which was posted Saturday evening (5th September) and depicts a group of youths in and around a car parked in a field. The car is left hand drive and could be a Volkswagen Golf and the radio is playing a German language commentary. The audio also features the intro the Be Here Now at the band's Munich show in November 1997 and the two lads are fighting, which some suggest is a reference to Liam Gallagher getting his teeth knocked out in Munich in 2002

4. Barcelona, Spain

Sunday's teaser saw a guitarist in a dimly-lit bar play snippets of Don't Look Back In Anger as a poster of famous painter and sculptor Joan Miró is fixed on the back wall.

5. Amsterdam, the Netherlands

This short but sweet teaser sees two revellers running away from the police, while set against the backdrop of shipping containers. The sound of seagulls and a ship's horn only adds to speculation that band are making reference to their infamous 1994 brawl on a ferry headed to Amsterdam.

6. Paris, France

Another seemingly simple clip sees a man stood outside a French food market. The sound of the Parisian sirens can be heard in the background and french words can be spotted on a red awning. The man eating outside the market throws food at a car and proceeds to spit at the ground, leading fans to speculate he could be hinting to disappointment of the band failing to play their show at Rock en Seine in 2009, where Noel left the band just before they took to the stage.

7. Rome, Italy

Two figures ride a classic vespa on a traditional cobbled neighbourhood street as one dons a helmet with il Tricolore. It doesn't get much more Italian than this...

What could be still to come?

Knebworth?

It's been strongly reported that Oasis are on the cusp of announcing Knebworth dates for next summer.

If they do announce dates at the Hertfordshire grounds, it would mark the brothers' live return since their iconic pair of dates there in August 1996.

Liam Gallagher, of course, played two dates there as a solo artist on the 4th and 5th June 2022, which took place across a special bank holiday weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

According to reports, SJM concerts have alsldo secured the licence from North Hertfordshire Council, allowing them to plan and host events that run up to 3am at the historic grounds for up to 125,00 people.

Liam and Noel Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 tour. Picture: Simon Emmett

Glastonbury?

Despite speculation over the band headlining Glastonbury, it's not likely that the band will play the festival. Bookies have kicked off speculation that Oasis could headline Glastonbury next year, with online betting firm Betway offering 2/1 odds of the band returning to Worthy Farm for the first time since 2004. They had headlined the festival once before in 1995, after making their debut the year before on the NME Stage.

However, both the brothers have put down the festival in recent years, with Liam Gallagher slamming punters at the festival as "crock wearing" flag wavers.

Responding to a report shared on X by Oasis Mania that the band were bookies favourites to headline Worthy Farm with odds of 4/1, the Supersonic singer wrote: "It’s not HAPPENING so all you croc wearing flag waving s*** c***s can calm the f*** down".

It’s not HAPPENING so all you croc wearing flag waving shit cunts can calm the fuck down — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 22, 2026

Despite Noel often being a punter at the festival, and both brothers playing there as solo artists (as well as Liam with Beady Eye back in 2013), we reckon there's still very little chance of the band taking to Worthy Farm, since the rocker also slammed the festival as "getting a bit woke".

“Don’t get me wrong, I f***ing love Glastonbury,” he told The Sun in 2024. "I think it’s one of the most important things. In fact it’s probably the best f***ing thing about Britain apart from the Premier League."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer went on: "It’s getting a bit woke now, that place, and a bit kind of preachy and a bit virtue-signalling. I don’t like it in music — little f***ing idiots waving flags around and making political statements and bands taking the stage and saying, ‘Hey guys, isn’t war ­terrible, yeah? Let’s all boo war. F*** the Tories man,’ and all that.

“It’s like, look — play your f***ing tunes and get off.”

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher on their Live '25 dates. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

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Meanwhile, Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger is released in UK cinemas today.

The UK premiere for the film took place at London's Leicester Square this Monday (7th September) and celebrities stepped on black carpet to celebrate it.

Brothers Noel and Liam and band members Bonehead, Gem Archer and Andy Bell were in attendance, and while there was a somewhat of a rush to get into the cinema to experience the film on IMAX, one of the Gallagher brothers had time for a short-but-sweet interaction for us.

Asked by Radio X's Dan O'Connell to sum up the documentary in one word, the Manchester rocker quipped: "Expensive."

Watch our micro-moment with the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter below:

Watch the official trailer for Don't Look Back In Anger below:

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 11

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