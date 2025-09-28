Oasis tease 2026 tour dates at penultimate Wembley show: "See you next year"

Oasis brothers Noel at Liam Gallagher play Wembley Stadium on Saturday 27th September. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop legends made a triumphant return to the UK last night, where Liam Gallagher told fans he would return "next year".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis have appeared to tease more live dates in 2026.

The Manchester legends returned to the UK this week for a duo of dates at London's Wembley Stadium, playing their penultimate show at England's national football ground on Saturday (27th September).

Just ahead of their finale Liam Gallagher declared: "Most of all I want to thank you all for keeping the faith and putting this band on the f**king map."

Then, much to the delight of the crowd, the frontman added: "Champagne Supernova, See you next year!"

Read more:

As with all of their dates, the band came out to a thunderous applause with the brothers hand in hand and Liam signalled the start of the show, shouting: "Oasis vibes in the area! Wembley vibes in the area!"

Despite it being their sixth night at the venue of seven overall (and the fact they had taken a long break for their North America shows) the excitement in the stadium was palpable, as over 90,000 fans chanted, sang and jumped to their heart's content.

Oasis at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday 27th September. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

With Oasis very much sticking to the script throughout their tour, there were of course no surprises to come from their setlist; fans knew the drill when it was time to do the Poznan for Cigarettes & Alcohol, just as they knew to expect the band's epic fireworks finale at the end of Champagne Supernova.

However, the Britpop legends were no less electrifying as they rattled through their 23-track set, whipping fans into a beer-swilling frenzy one moment and reducing them to tears the next.

Liam Gallagher at Wembley Stadium on 27th September 2025. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

And... as ever, Liam still had a few surprises up his sleeve, choosing this night to give fans the greatest news of all: that we could be seeing them next year.

Whether this means Liam and Noel will continue to tour a series of venues in 2026 or that they'll make a milestone return to the hallowed ground of Knebworth remains to be seen.

Whatever they do have in store, one thing's for certain: there'll be millions of loyal fans queuing up to buy tickets...

Oasis play their final date at Wembley stadium tonight (Sunday 28th September), before taking their Live '25 tour out to Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

See their setlist and their remaining dates below...

Noel and Liam Gallagher embrace at Wembley Stadium on 27th September 2025. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

Oasis setlist 27th September Wembley Stadium:

Intro: F***ing In The Bushes

1. Hello

2. Acquiesce

3. Morning Glory

4. Some Might Say

5. Bring It On Down

6. Cigarettes & Alcohol

7. Fade Away

8. Supersonic

9. Roll With It

10. Talk Tonight

11. Half the World Away

12. Little By Little

13. D'you Know What I Mean?

14. Stand By Me

15. Cast No Shadow

16. Slide Away

17. Whatever

18. Live Forever

19. Rock 'N' Roll Star

Encore:

20. The Masterplan

21. Don't Look Back In Anger

22. Wonderwall

23. Champagne Supernova

Oasis play London's Wembley Stadium on 27th September 2025. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

See the remaining dates for Oasis live '25:

SEPTEMBER 2025:

Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER 2025

Tues 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Read more: