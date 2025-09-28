Oasis tease 2026 tour dates at penultimate Wembley show: "See you next year"
28 September 2025, 09:47 | Updated: 28 September 2025, 11:09
The Britpop legends made a triumphant return to the UK last night, where Liam Gallagher told fans he would return "next year".
Listen to this article
Oasis have appeared to tease more live dates in 2026.
The Manchester legends returned to the UK this week for a duo of dates at London's Wembley Stadium, playing their penultimate show at England's national football ground on Saturday (27th September).
Just ahead of their finale Liam Gallagher declared: "Most of all I want to thank you all for keeping the faith and putting this band on the f**king map."
Then, much to the delight of the crowd, the frontman added: "Champagne Supernova, See you next year!"
Read more:
- Why Oasis anthem Champagne Supernova makes Bonehead cry
- Oasis share unplugged version of Morning Glory single ahead of 30th anniversary album reissue
- Leonardo DiCaprio on watching "incredible" Oasis Live 25 show with Paul McCartney: "It was a special night"
As with all of their dates, the band came out to a thunderous applause with the brothers hand in hand and Liam signalled the start of the show, shouting: "Oasis vibes in the area! Wembley vibes in the area!"
Despite it being their sixth night at the venue of seven overall (and the fact they had taken a long break for their North America shows) the excitement in the stadium was palpable, as over 90,000 fans chanted, sang and jumped to their heart's content.
With Oasis very much sticking to the script throughout their tour, there were of course no surprises to come from their setlist; fans knew the drill when it was time to do the Poznan for Cigarettes & Alcohol, just as they knew to expect the band's epic fireworks finale at the end of Champagne Supernova.
However, the Britpop legends were no less electrifying as they rattled through their 23-track set, whipping fans into a beer-swilling frenzy one moment and reducing them to tears the next.
And... as ever, Liam still had a few surprises up his sleeve, choosing this night to give fans the greatest news of all: that we could be seeing them next year.
Whether this means Liam and Noel will continue to tour a series of venues in 2026 or that they'll make a milestone return to the hallowed ground of Knebworth remains to be seen.
Whatever they do have in store, one thing's for certain: there'll be millions of loyal fans queuing up to buy tickets...
Oasis play their final date at Wembley stadium tonight (Sunday 28th September), before taking their Live '25 tour out to Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.
See their setlist and their remaining dates below...
Oasis setlist 27th September Wembley Stadium:
Intro: F***ing In The Bushes
1. Hello
2. Acquiesce
3. Morning Glory
4. Some Might Say
5. Bring It On Down
6. Cigarettes & Alcohol
7. Fade Away
8. Supersonic
9. Roll With It
10. Talk Tonight
11. Half the World Away
12. Little By Little
13. D'you Know What I Mean?
14. Stand By Me
15. Cast No Shadow
16. Slide Away
17. Whatever
18. Live Forever
19. Rock 'N' Roll Star
Encore:
20. The Masterplan
21. Don't Look Back In Anger
22. Wonderwall
23. Champagne Supernova
See the remaining dates for Oasis live '25:
SEPTEMBER 2025:
- Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
OCTOBER 2025
- Tues 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)
- Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)
- Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)
- Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)
NOVEMBER 2025
- Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)
- Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)
- Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)
- Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)
- Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)
- Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)
- Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)
- Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)
- Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)
Read more:
- Woman who inspired Oasis' Talk Tonight attends band's Live '25 reunion date in LA
- Liam Gallagher at 53 years old: Everything you should know about the Oasis frontman
- Noel Gallagher at 58: Facts about the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter
- Watch Noel Gallagher dedicate Don't Look Back In Anger to crying fan at Oasis' Rose Bowl show