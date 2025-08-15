Susan Boyle reacts to Oasis dedicating a song to her at their Edinburgh show: "You’ve made this old girl’s day"

Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher in Edinburgh with Susan Boyle inset. Picture: Big Brother Recordings, Instagram/susanboylemusic

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Gallagher shouted out the Scottish singer on their final date at Murrayfield Stadium.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Susan Boyle has responded to Oasis namechecking her during their Edinburgh show.

The Britpop band played a trio of dates in the city at Murrayfield Stadium this month and on their last date on Tuesday (13th August) Liam Gallagher told the crowds "This one's for Susan Boyle," before launching into their Stand By Me single-which he then reiterated in a caption of photos from the night on Instagram.

Now, the I Dreamed a Dream singer has shared her own tribute to the band, sharing an image of herself clad in an Oasis t-shirt and bucket hat with the caption: "Thanks so much for the dedication @liamgallagher You’ve made this old girl’s day Hope to see you and the rest of @oasis at Wembley in September for a wee bit of poznan Big love to you all."

Read more:

The singer's post comes after Oasis marked 30 years of their Roll With It Single by sharing a video of the song being performed at Murrayfield Stadium.

It's since been confirmed that the band have broken their own record for the most seismic show at the ground.

Watch them perform the 1995 stadium-shaking banger here:

Roll With It was released on 14th August 1995 alongside Blur's Country House, launching the infamous Battle of Britpop, which saw the songs go head-to-head in a bid for UK number one.

At the time, Blur came out victorious with Country House outselling Roll With It by 274,000 to 216,000 copies.

Read the full story of the chart battle here.

The band also shared the live audio of their performance of Little By Little - live from Wembley Stadium on 2nd August 2025.

Listen to he performance and enjoy their official visualiser below:

Oasis - Little By Little (Live from London, 2 August '25) (Official Visualiser)

Oasis Live '25 continues in Ireland with the band playing a duo of dates at Croke Park in Dublin on 16th and 17th August. and the band have just shared the stage times below.

Read more: